YBS-7500 Fluorinated Fluid Advances As Direct Replacement For 3MTM Novectm 7500 In Semiconductor Etching Applications

MENAFN - GetNews) Engineered to mitigate supply chain risks ahead of 3M's 2026 phaseout, YBS-7500 delivers matching thermal performance, enhanced electrical insulation, and significant cost savings for electrostatic chuck temperature control systems.

DongGuan, China - October 21, 2026 - As global semiconductor manufacturers face the impending discontinuation of 3M's Novec product portfolio by the end of 2026, YBS has introduced YBS-7500, an advanced domestically manufactured fluorinated fluid engineered as a direct, drop-in replacement for 3M Novec 7500. A prominent semiconductor manufacturing and equipment company has successfully completed technical benchmarking and initiated on-tool sample validation of YBS-7500 in the temperature control circulation system of an electrostatic chuck (ESC) used in high-precision etching equipment.

The transition addresses two mounting vulnerabilities confronting the semiconductor fabrication sector: supply uncertainty triggered by the scheduled exit of the legacy fluid manufacturer, and steep procurement costs. Prior to the project, the customer relied on 3M Novec 7500, consuming approximately 170 kg per batch at an average cost of RMB 600 per kilogram; equating to roughly RMB 102,000 per fluid replacement. With market prices steadily climbing and product availability dwindling ahead of the 2026 sunset date, adopting a reliable domestic alternative has become a strategic priority for maintaining wafer fabrication continuity and stabilizing operational expenses.

Overcoming High-Precision Etch Challenges

The project, titled Domestic Replacement of Thermal Transfer Fluid for the Temperature Control Circulation System of Semiconductor Etching Equipment's Electrostatic Chuck (ESC), focused on qualifying a thermal management medium capable of operating under demanding wafer-processing conditions.

Semiconductor etching processes require stringent thermal uniformity across the wafer surface, operating within a target window of 60°C to 80°C. Any variation in fluid properties can alter heat transfer dynamics, introduce hot spots, and compromise etching fidelity. Furthermore, because thermal transfer fluids in ESC circuits run adjacent to high-voltage chuck assemblies and withstand corrosive processing environments, any viable substitute must satisfy exacting thermal, dielectric, and chemical compatibility criteria.

Following rigorous technical screening against the customer's parameters, YBS-7500 achieved near-identical or superior metrics across all baseline categories.

Technical Benchmarking and Performance Advantages

YBS-7500 is formulated from high-purity perfluoropolyether (PFPE) compounds and perfluoropolymers, delivering the stability and inertness demanded by advanced advanced semiconductor processing:



Matching Thermal Dynamics: YBS-7500 exhibits a specific heat capacity of 1,130 J/(kg·K) and a thermal conductivity of 0.066 W/(m·K), virtually identical to the 1,130 J/(kg·K) and 0.065 W/(m·K) benchmarks of 3M Novec 7500. With a boiling point between 123°C and 126°C and a pour point of -100°C, the fluid functions comfortably below its vaporization threshold during typical 60–80°C cycles. This wide liquid operating window guarantees single-phase liquid circulation without bubble formation, preserving temperature uniformity across the wafer plane.

Enhanced Dielectric Isolation: Operating in direct proximity to high-voltage electrostatic chuck components, YBS-7500 offers a dielectric strength of 38 kV (0.1-inch gap); exceeding the original product's 35 kV rating. Paired with a volume resistivity of ≥2 × 1010 Ω·cm and a dielectric constant of 5.6 (at 1 kHz), the fluid prevents electrical discharge, arcing, and short circuits, protecting sensitive ESC components.

Inherent Chemical Inertness: Built upon a fully fluorinated PFPE backbone, YBS-7500 remains inert inside plasma etch chambers exposed to aggressive fluorinated gases and reactive radicals. It resists hydrolysis, prevents cross-reaction with chamber materials, and exhibits minimal performance degradation during prolonged circulation loops.

Superior Flow Characteristics: A low surface tension of 15.3 mN/m facilitates complete wetting within micro-channel cooling pathways, eliminating micro-voids, enhancing heat dissipation, and supporting residue-free particle purging during maintenance flushes. Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) Compliance: YBS-7500 has no flash point, is completely nonflammable, has low odor, and features low toxicity. With an Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP) of 0 and a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 98, it integrates seamlessly into contemporary semiconductor environmental stewardship initiatives.

Technical Alignment and Commercial Validation

Technical evaluations conducted by the customer's engineering team confirmed that YBS-7500 falls squarely within operational tolerance bands for viscosity, density, dielectric resistance, and heat transfer efficiency.

Because the thermophysical properties mirror 3M Novec 7500 so closely, the customer is able to maintain its established circulation parameters, pump duty cycles, and control loop logic without requiring mechanical re-engineering or costly recipe recalibrations. This drop-in compatibility substantially lowers qualification overhead and shortens the qualification timeline.

Following delivery of verified Technical Data Sheets (TDS) and production-grade samples, the customer advanced the program to on-tool validation. The customer's engineering leads noted both technical acceptance of the fluid's dielectric and thermal characteristics, as well as strong commercial motivation to adopt YBS-7500 as a long-term hedge against legacy supply shortages and surging market premiums.

Full Lifecycle Technical Support

YBS supports its semiconductor customers through a structured five-phase service model tailored to critical process conversions:

Comprehensive evaluation of equipment constraints, temperature ranges, and circulation loop parameters.Alignment of fluid properties against target process specifications.Provision of qualified test batches and comprehensive technical documentation.In-line monitoring, fluid condition tracking, and technical assistance during on-tool commissioning.Scalable domestic production guaranteeing prompt delivery schedules and price predictability.

YBS-7500 is supplied as a clear, colorless liquid in standard 5 kg and 25 kg containers, ready for integration into semiconductor manufacturing equipment, cleanrooms, and auxiliary fluid chillers.

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About YBS

YBS is a specialized manufacturer and supplier of advanced fluorinated fluids, specialty lubricants, and performance chemical solutions tailored for high-reliability industries, including semiconductor manufacturing, electronics, and precision engineering. Focused on domestic technological innovation and supply security, YBS provides global semiconductor and electronic equipment manufacturers with sustainable, drop-in chemical alternatives that enhance process safety, lower consumable costs, and ensure supply continuity.