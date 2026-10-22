YBS Validates YBS-3283 Fluorinated Fluid As Drop-In Domestic Replacement For Semiconductor Packaging Testing

MENAFN - GetNews) This high-performance electronic fluorinated fluid matches 3MTM FluorinertTM FC-3283 benchmarks, offering zero-residue ambient evaporation, dielectric strength above 40 kV, and a 98% reduction in Global Warming Potential.

DongGuan, China - October 21, 2026 - In response to global supply chain realignments and the discontinuation of legacy fluorochemical product lines by major international manufacturers, YBS has announced the successful qualification and commercial rollout of its YBS-3283 Electronic Fluorinated Fluid. Serving as a direct, domestically produced alternative to 3M Fluorinert FC-3283, YBS-3283 has completed rigorous validation at a leading electronic packaging materials manufacturing facility, clearing the path for immediate bulk procurement and uninterrupted semiconductor production.

The validation project focused on a critical testing phase within advanced electronic packaging: the insulation and dielectric withstand testing of quartz carrier plates utilized in precision wafer slicing and dicing equipment. By transitioning to YBS-3283, the packaging manufacturer has secured supply chain continuity, eliminated process risks, reduced consumable expenditures, and significantly curtailed the environmental footprint of its manufacturing workflow.

Overcoming Supply Disruptions in Semiconductor Packaging

Fluorinated fluids serve as vital heat transfer and dielectric media across the electronics industry due to their non-flammability, chemical inertness, and high electrical resistance. In wafer slicing and dicing operations, quartz carrier plates supporting copper and ceramic substrates must undergo stringent dielectric withstand testing to verify insulation integrity under high-voltage conditions.

For years, the customer relied exclusively on legacy 3M Fluorinert FC-3283 for this immersion testing. However, the global phase-out of legacy fluorinated fluids by the international chemical manufacturer created an urgent challenge: finding a reliable, high-purity alternative capable of meeting exact operational tolerances without requiring capital-intensive factory retrofits.

Beyond supply continuity, the replacement process presented demanding technical constraints:



Stringent Dielectric Performance: The fluid required a breakdown voltage of no less than 40 kV to safeguard the accuracy and reliability of high-voltage insulation tests.

Rapid Ambient Evaporation: The customer's production line operates without specialized thermal ovens or forced-air drying equipment, relying entirely on natural air drying. The replacement fluid needed to evaporate completely at room temperature and ambient pressure within approximately 30 seconds, mirroring the original product cycle.

Zero Residue for Downstream Solderability: Residual fluid or ionic contaminants can degrade subsequent bonding and soldering. The replacement had to leave no film, oil stains, or ionic trace elements that could impair solder joint reliability.

Broad Material Compatibility: Prolonged exposure could not cause corrosion, oxidation, or discoloration across sensitive copper, ceramic, and nickel-plated surfaces. Cost Control: With legacy imported fluids exceeding RMB 600 per kilogram, the customer sought an economically viable domestic solution without compromising performance.

Technical Precision: A True Drop-In Alternative

YBS engineered YBS-3283 as a drop-in replacement for FC-3283. End users can switch fluids without re-engineering their existing production processes. Benchmark testing confirmed that YBS-3283 closely matches the physical and thermodynamic properties of the legacy fluid. Its global warming potential is far lower.

Key physical and dielectric properties of YBS-3283, compared with FC-3283:



Appearance: Clear, colorless liquid, identical to FC-3283.

Boiling point: 126°C, compared with 128°C for FC-3283. Density at 25°C: 1,850 kg/m3, compared with 1,820 kg/m3.



Kinematic viscosity: 0.77 cSt, compared with 0.75 cSt.

Dielectric strength: 40.5 kV. FC-3283 is rated above 40.0 kV.

Surface tension: 14.6 mN/m, the same as FC-3283.

Saturated vapor pressure at 25°C: 1.68 kPa, compared with 1.44 kPa.

Latent heat of vaporization: 83.7 J/g. Molecular weight: about 530.

Environmental profile:



Global warming potential: 105, compared with more than 5,000 for FC-3283. Ozone depletion potential: 0, the same as FC-3283.

What this means for operation:



No process changes: Boiling point, viscosity, and surface tension stay close to FC-3283, so current equipment and settings can remain in place.

Matching electrical performance: Dielectric strength of 40.5 kV supports continued use in electronics cooling and testing. Lower climate impact: GWP drops by roughly 98 percent with no ozone depletion.

YBS-3283 features a surface tension of 14.6 mN/m, perfectly matching the original product. This property ensures identical wetting and spreading behavior across dense micro-gaps, creating an ultra-thin, uniform liquid film upon removal from immersion baths. Coupled with a saturated vapor pressure of 1.68 kPa at 25°C and an 83.7 J/g latent heat of vaporization, the fluid achieves full, streak-free ambient air drying within the required approximately 30-second window.

Purity controls further protect sensitive electronics: YBS-3283 maintains moisture levels below 10 ppm and an acid value below 1 ppm. The non-corrosive, chemically inert formulation preserves the solderability of nickel-plated copper substrates and leaves no ionic residues after evaporation.

Operational Safety and Sustainability Advantages

In addition to technical parity. YBS-3283 introduces meaningful environmental and facility safety benefits:



Substantial Carbon Footprint Reduction: Legacy perfluorocarbon (PFC)-based compounds carried a Global Warming Potential (GWP) exceeding 5,000. YBS-3283 lowers the GWP to 105, a reduction greater than 98%, while maintaining an Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP) of zero. This transition aids semiconductor manufacturers in meeting increasingly stringent ESG metrics and regulatory compliance goals. Inherent Workshop Safety: The fluid exhibits no flash point or fire point and is classified as non-flammable, non-toxic, and non-irritating, non-toxic, and non-irritating. It can be integrated directly into open-air assembly and testing environments without requiring explosion-proof facility renovations or specialized ventilation retrofits.

Validation Results and Commercial Rollout

The qualification program followed a structured, data-driven validation path. YBS supplied detailed technical documentation, comprehensive Technical Data Sheets (TDS), and 1 kg testing samples alongside dedicated engineering support. Initial trials evaluated real-world workpieces under active production conditions, monitoring breakdown voltage, evaporation times, surface wetting, and post-drying solder wettability.

Technical engineers at the customer facility confirmed that YBS-3283 fulfilled all operational criteria:



Full Process Compatibility: The fluid delivered stable dielectric insulation exceeding 40.5 kV and achieved complete natural evaporation within approximately 30 seconds, eliminating the need for capital expenditure on drying or fluid-recovery hardware.

Immediate Commercial Transition: Following the successful 1 kg trial, the customer approved YBS-3283 for immediate production use, initiating a commercial purchase order exceeding 100 bottles (100+ kg), with ongoing batch deliveries scheduled. Portfolio Expansion: Based on the success of this deployment, the customer has formally initiated joint validation with YBS to substitute other high-volume specialty fluids across its operations, including replacements for 3M Fluorinert FC-40.

Through consistent material supply, domestic inventory reserves, and comprehensive process-monitoring services, YBS continues to support the semiconductor and advanced electronics manufacturing sectors with high-reliability chemical solutions.

Technical Specifications & Service Overview:



Product Name: YBS-3283 Electronic Fluorinated Fluid

Direct Equivalence: 3M Fluorinert FC-3283

Primary Applications: Dielectric testing, quartz carrier plate insulation testing, electronic packaging inspection, semiconductor thermal management, and precision electronics cleaning.

Packaging Configurations: 1 kg bottles, standard industrial drums, and customized bulk packaging. Technical Services Available: Free evaluation samples, full TDS and SDS packages, on-site/laboratory workpiece compatibility testing, process parameter optimization, and long-term supply agreements.

To learn more:

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Phone: +86-13192083114

WhatsApp: +86-18934578611

About YBS

YBS is a specialized manufacturer and supplier of advanced fluorinated fluids, specialty lubricants, and performance chemical solutions tailored for high-reliability industries, including semiconductor manufacturing, electronics, and precision engineering. Focused on domestic technological innovation and supply security, YBS provides global semiconductor and electronic equipment manufacturers with sustainable, drop-in chemical alternatives that enhance process safety, lower consumable costs, and ensure supply continuity.