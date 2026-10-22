Managing Attorney Of The Powell Law Firm Recognized In Missouri's Largest Personal Injury Settlement Of 2025

MENAFN - GetNews)"Attorney Kenny Powell accepting the honor"The Powell Law Firm announces that its managing attorney, Kenny Powell, has been recognized as part of the legal team behind the largest personal injury settlement in Missouri for 2025.

St. Louis, MO - October 21, 2026 - The Powell Law Firm announces that its managing attorney, Kenny Powell, has been recognized as part of the legal team behind the largest personal injury settlement in Missouri for 2025-a confidential $50 million wrongful death settlement secured on behalf of the family of an Illinois man with special needs.

The wrongful death case arose after a respiratory equipment failure allegedly caused the death of a young man who depended on critical medical support. According to the complaint, a national medical equipment provider failed to respond despite repeated requests from the victim's mother for urgent assistance. The lawsuit further alleged that the provider violated federal Medicare standards by failing to provide a temporary replacement machine and choosing reimbursement procedures over immediate patient care.

Kenny Powell worked alongside attorneys Johnny Simon and Jared Waldhoff of Simon Law to help secure the significant result. The legal team pursued the matter on behalf of the family, focusing on accountability and the serious consequences of delayed action involving life-sustaining medical equipment. Additional details about the statewide recognition of the case are available in Missouri Lawyers Media Top 2025 Cases Staff Report.

The case brought attention to the responsibilities medical equipment providers have when serving vulnerable patients who rely on essential respiratory devices. It also underscored how failures in timely support can lead to tragic and irreversible outcomes for families already facing difficult circumstances.

The achievement has also been publicly acknowledged through Kenny Powell's professional announcement, where the recognition was shared following the award announcement.

Recognized as the highest reported personal injury settlement in Missouri this year, the result reflects the dedication and strategic legal advocacy involved in handling complex wrongful death litigation.

The Powell Law Firm continues to represent clients in serious personal injury and wrongful death matters, providing focused legal counsel for individuals and families seeking justice after preventable harm.

For additional information about The Powell Law Firm and its legal services, visit The Powell Law Firm's official website -

About Powell Law Firm

Powell Law Firm is a St. Louis personal injury law firm that represents people injured by someone else's negligence. Managing Attorney Kenneth S. Powell, III founded the firm in 2017 on three values: Respect, Realness, and Results. The firm handles car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle and pedestrian accidents, dog bites, and wrongful death claims. Its attorneys have recovered more than $60 million for clients, including a $50 million wrongful death settlement. Powell Law Firm is minority-owned and has Spanish-speaking attorneys, so language is never a barrier to justice. Clients pay no fees unless the firm wins their case.