The Phuket Season Opens: Five Project Launches Worth Watching, According To Undersun Estate

MENAFN - GetNews) Houses in Thalang from one of Thailand's largest developers, a Karon condominium, a Patong launch and two boutique projects near Karon and Kata Beach.

KATHU, Thailand - October 21, 2026 - Undersun Estate Co., Ltd., a real estate agency in Phuket for foreign buyers, today shared its selection of five project launches worth watching at the start of the 2026-2027 season.

The selection is led by Phase 2 of The Plant by Pruksa in Thalang, where Undersun Estate serves as master agent for international buyers. This is a gated community of affordable houses with private plots from Pruksa, one of the largest developers in Thailand. The second phase draws attention with a longer 0% instalment than in the first phase: up to six to ten months. Semi-detached houses start from 5.3 million THB (about $160,600) and single houses go up to 7.7 million THB (about $233,300); the booking deposit is 100,000 THB. Prices are based on the developer's price list dated October 15, 2026 and include the presale discount of the new phase. USD amounts are approximate, at 33 THB/USD. The houses range from 120 to 162 sq m on plots of 156 to 306 sq m, and the community has a swimming pool, a gym, a playground and 24/7 security. The developer also offers free common-area maintenance for three years. Pruksa Holding (SET: PSH) was founded in 1993 and has handed over more than 290,000 properties.

"In the first phase of The Plant the 0% instalment ran for two to four months. In Phase 2 it is considerably longer, which gives buyers more time to pay," said Bogdan Dyachuk, CEO of Undersun Estate.

The second project worth investors' attention is a condominium in Karon with 299 units in two eight-floor buildings. It is already 95% sold to pools before the official start of sales. However, Undersun Estate has access to a pool of apartments at the lowest starting prices: from 99,000 baht per square meter (about $3,000). The project is 1.7 km from Karon Beach and 1 km from Karon Night Market. The developer has been active in Phuket since 2016 and, by its own account, has delivered more than 1,500 keys. Amenities include two swimming pools (including a sky pool with a garden on the 8th floor), a co-working space, a fitness centre, sauna and steam room, a home theatre, a game room, a kids' playground, a landscaped relaxation area on the 4th floor and a pickleball court next to the property.

"At 99,000 baht per square meter, this is a very attractive price for this location and for a project of this level: a new project with modern infrastructure in an area popular with tourists, not far from the sea," said Bogdan Dyachuk.

The next expected launch is a complex in Patong from a well-known Thai developer. Public sales are due to open at the end of November. What draws attention to it is the district: Patong has strong rental fundamentals. Between December 2025 and May 2026 it recorded 3,468 rental enquiries and 1,468 purchase enquiries, with studios accounting for 37% of rental enquiries, according to The Thaiger. According to C9 Hotelworks ' March 2026 market update, Patong has the highest hotel occupancy on the island.

The last two projects in the selection come from another well-known Thai developer with an excellent reputation in Phuket. Its projects are always delivered on time, some ahead of schedule, its new launches often generate a rush of interest among buyers, and its complexes are known for rich infrastructure. Usually, however, these were large projects with several hundred apartments. This time the developer is launching projects in a more boutique format, which, in Undersun Estate's view, gives the apartments even greater liquidity. This is why Undersun Estate highlights them.

The first is in Karon, 400 meters from the beach: 189 units in two seven-floor buildings, from one-bedroom apartments to penthouses, with a swimming pool, a fitness centre and a lobby. Prices start from 5.29 million THB (about $160,300) after presale discounts.

The second is near Kata Beach: 135 units in a seven-floor residential building, from one-bedroom apartments to three-bedroom penthouses, with a swimming pool, a co-working space and a separate three-floor amenities building. Prices start from 4.71 million THB (about $142,600) after presale discounts.

Project prices are indicative and subject to change and reflect developer price lists current as of mid-October 2026.

About Undersun Estate

Undersun Estate Co., Ltd. is a real estate agency in Phuket working with foreign buyers on new-build and resale properties. Its database includes more than 500 developer projects and more than 200 resale properties across 15+ districts of Phuket. The agency is a co-founder of the Phuket Property Association and a partner of the Phuket Real Estate Association (P-REA). Buyers pay the agency no commission.