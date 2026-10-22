Short Drama Guide Launches Free Guide To 17 Short-Drama Apps

MENAFN - GetNews)"Short Drama Guide, a free guide to 17 short-drama apps."An independent guide to apps like ReelShort and DramaBox covers what they cost, how to watch free episodes legitimately and how to cancel, in 11 languagssssssssssssssses.

New York, NY - October 21, 2026. Short Drama Guide (short drama app prices ) has launched as a free, independent guide to the vertical short-drama apps that have grown out of one-minute clips on social feeds. It has cancel and refund guides for 17 apps, including ReelShort, DramaBox, ShortMax, GoodShort and NetShort, and is written for viewers who found a show through a clip and want to know what it will cost to finish it.

The site's price guide sets out how the apps charge: coins that unlock one episode at a time, and VIP plans that unlock everything for a week, a month or a year. For ReelShort, the guide records weekly VIP at $14.99 to $19.99, monthly VIP at $39.99 and yearly VIP at $199.99, per the ReelShort Fandom pricing page dated 14 August 2026. As of 2 October 2026 the US App Store listed a $19.99 ReelShort subscription. On those figures, four weeks of weekly VIP costs more than a month of monthly VIP. Each price on the site carries the date it was checked, because the apps change their offers often and some, like DramaBox, set prices by country and account.

All 17 apps have their own pages on cancelling and getting a refund, and the bigger apps also have pages on prices, free episodes and whether the app is safe to use. The cancellation guide walks through stopping a subscription on iPhone, Android and the web, since a charge billed through the app store has to be cancelled there. Free viewing means the apps' own free episodes, ad rewards and daily tasks. The site does not link to pirated copies.

The guide is published in English, Bahasa Indonesia, Portuguese, Spanish, German, French, Turkish, Thai, Vietnamese, Traditional Chinese and Japanese, with 515 pages live at launch.

"People meet these shows halfway through a cliffhanger, and the paywall is designed to land right there. We wanted one place that tells you plainly what finishing the story costs, and how to stop paying when you are done," said Thomas Prommer, who founded the site.

About Short Drama Guide

Short Drama Guide is an independent guide to short-drama apps like ReelShort and DramaBox: what they cost, how to watch free episodes legitimately and how to cancel. Eleven languages, prices dated from the app stores. Founded in 2026 by Thomas Prommer.