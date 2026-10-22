Smhaull Junk Removal Expands Services With Home Cleanouts, Hot Tub Removal, And Light Demolition Across Nine Massachusetts Towns

MENAFN - GetNews) Taunton-based company launches rebuilt website at Smhaull and broadens its full-service lineup for homeowners, realtors, and property managers in Bristol and Plymouth counties.

Taunton, MA - October 22, 2026 - SmHaull Junk Removal, a locally owned full-service junk removal company based in Taunton, Massachusetts, has expanded its service lineup to include complete home cleanouts, hot tub removal, and light demolition, alongside a rebuilt website at

The expanded services answer the jobs local homeowners ask about most. SmHaull's crew now handles whole-house and estate cleanouts from start to finish - furniture, appliances, boxes, and accumulated belongings removed room by room - as well as hot tub removal, and light demolition of sheds, decks, and similar structures.

"People kept asking us for the bigger jobs - a whole house that needs clearing, a hot tub that's been sitting dead for years, a shed that has to come down," said Dane Charles, owner of SmHaull Junk Removal. "So we built the crew and the website to handle all of it. One call, we come inside, carry it out, and the space is yours again."

Unlike curbside-only pickup services, SmHaull is a full-service company: the crew enters the home and removes items from wherever they sit - basements, attics, garages, and upper floors. Cleanouts and larger projects start with a free onsite estimate, so customers know the full price before any work begins.

SmHaull serves nine communities in southeastern Massachusetts: Taunton, Raynham, Norton, Dighton, Berkley, Bridgewater, Middleborough, Lakeville, and Easton. The company has completed more than 800 jobs and earned more than 170 Google reviews.

Homeowners, real estate agents, and property managers can request a quote at or by calling or texting 617-852-9671.

About SmHaull Junk Removal

SmHaull Junk Removal (Smhaull Technologies LLC) is a locally owned, full-service junk removal company based in Taunton, MA. Services include junk removal, furniture and appliance removal, mattress removal, home and estate cleanouts, hot tub removal, and light demolition for residential and commercial customers across nine southeastern Massachusetts towns.