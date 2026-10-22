THE 94TH CMEF To Unite Global Healthcare Leaders And Showcase The Technologies Shaping The Future Of Medicine
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The 94th China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) Autumn Edition will take place from 21-24 October 2026 at the Capital International Exhibition & Convention Center in Beijing, bringing together healthcare professionals, business leaders, manufacturers, buyers, innovators, and decision-makers from around the world.
Recognized as one of the world's leading medical technology exhibitions, CMEF serves as a key platform for healthcare innovation, international business exchange, and industry collaboration. Building on the momentum of the Spring Edition, this year's Autumn Edition is expected to welcome more than 120,000 healthcare professionals, approximately 3,000 exhibitors from 21 countries and regions, and visitors from over 150 countries and regions.
Spanning approximately 170,000 square meters, the exhibition will showcase developments across artificial intelligence (AI), precision diagnostics, digital health, intelligent medical devices, surgical robotics, rehabilitation technologies, and connected healthcare solutions. The event creates opportunities for companies to strengthen market presence, explore commercialization pathways, identify emerging industry trends, and connect with potential partners across the global healthcare value chain.
One of the key highlights of this year's exhibition is the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Coordinated Innovation Pavilion in Hall A4, which will demonstrate how regional collaboration is accelerating healthcare innovation through the integration of research, engineering, and clinical expertise. The pavilion will feature developments from Beijing's districts, science and innovation industrial parks, pilot testing platforms, and specialized technology enterprises.
Attendees will be able to explore a range of innovations, including AI-assisted diagnosis and treatment systems, brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), smart medical devices, advanced rehabilitation technologies, and elderly care solutions. In addition to technology showcases, the pavilion will host healthcare reform discussions, hospital innovation project presentations, AI-powered mobile medical vehicle demonstrations, "Youcu Plan" project releases, and exhibitions of award-winning scientific and technological achievements.
Further underscoring the growing role of emerging technologies in healthcare, the Medical AI Frontier Zone will spotlight China's latest advancements in medical robotics, BCIs, embodied AI, healthcare AI models, high-quality datasets, innovative drugs, medical devices, and 5G-enabled technologies. As AI applications continue to expand beyond imaging analysis and diagnostic support into real-world clinical and operational environments, the zone will provide insights into technologies that are moving closer to widespread adoption and commercialization.
The International Zone will serve as a hub for cross-border collaboration, showcasing medical devices, technologies, and healthcare solutions from around the world. The zone aims to facilitate exchanges between international suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, buyers, and healthcare stakeholders while providing opportunities for market expansion, partnership building, and business development. Participants will also gain valuable insights into global healthcare trends and the evolving competitive landscape of the medical technology sector.
To further support international participation, CMEF Autumn Edition will operate a range of WeSeries programs designed to help overseas buyers efficiently identify products and suppliers that align with their sourcing requirements while creating practical business opportunities.
Through the WeTalk stage, participating companies from sectors including medical robotics, invasive surgery, surgical instruments, emergency and critical care, monitoring equipment, and pediatric healthcare will present their latest products and solutions. Meanwhile, the WeMatch Hub will facilitate one-to-one business meetings between buyers and exhibitors, creating opportunities for targeted networking and collaboration.
Complementing these programs, the WeTour initiative will provide overseas buyers with English-language guidance, customized exhibition tours, product demonstrations, hands-on experiences, and consultation opportunities with exhibitors. Designed to go beyond product discovery, the WeSeries programs aim to foster meaningful business connections and help participants translate conversations into concrete partnerships and commercial opportunities.
Alongside the exhibition, CMEF Autumn Edition will host more than 100 conferences, thematic forums, and industry seminars covering topics such as the Outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan, Three-Medical Linkage initiatives, the Medical and Health Foundation Strengthening Project, healthcare innovation, AI-assisted diagnosis, medical-engineering collaboration, medical insurance reform, and the future of patient care. These sessions will provide industry stakeholders with opportunities to engage in discussions on healthcare policy, technological advancement, and the future direction of the medical sector.
Visitors will also have access to a broader healthcare ecosystem through co-located events including the International Component Manufacturing & Design Show (ICMD), China International Rehabilitation and Personal Health Show (CRS), China International Elderly Care and Nursing Show (CECN), and China International Home Care Exhibition (Lifecare). Together, these events provide additional opportunities for networking, sourcing, and knowledge exchange across multiple sectors of the healthcare industry.
Exhibitors are expected to unveil more than 1,000 innovative products during the exhibition, creating opportunities for sourcing, partnership development, knowledge sharing, and cross-border business growth. By bringing together healthcare stakeholders from across the globe, CMEF continues to play a role in connecting innovation with commercial opportunities while supporting the continued evolution of the healthcare industry.
Healthcare professionals, industry stakeholders, innovators, and business leaders are invited to join the 94th China International Medical Equipment Fair Autumn Edition and explore the technologies, partnerships, and opportunities shaping the future of healthcare.
For more information about CMEF Autumn, please visit
Recognized as one of the world's leading medical technology exhibitions, CMEF serves as a key platform for healthcare innovation, international business exchange, and industry collaboration. Building on the momentum of the Spring Edition, this year's Autumn Edition is expected to welcome more than 120,000 healthcare professionals, approximately 3,000 exhibitors from 21 countries and regions, and visitors from over 150 countries and regions.
Spanning approximately 170,000 square meters, the exhibition will showcase developments across artificial intelligence (AI), precision diagnostics, digital health, intelligent medical devices, surgical robotics, rehabilitation technologies, and connected healthcare solutions. The event creates opportunities for companies to strengthen market presence, explore commercialization pathways, identify emerging industry trends, and connect with potential partners across the global healthcare value chain.
One of the key highlights of this year's exhibition is the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Coordinated Innovation Pavilion in Hall A4, which will demonstrate how regional collaboration is accelerating healthcare innovation through the integration of research, engineering, and clinical expertise. The pavilion will feature developments from Beijing's districts, science and innovation industrial parks, pilot testing platforms, and specialized technology enterprises.
Attendees will be able to explore a range of innovations, including AI-assisted diagnosis and treatment systems, brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), smart medical devices, advanced rehabilitation technologies, and elderly care solutions. In addition to technology showcases, the pavilion will host healthcare reform discussions, hospital innovation project presentations, AI-powered mobile medical vehicle demonstrations, "Youcu Plan" project releases, and exhibitions of award-winning scientific and technological achievements.
Further underscoring the growing role of emerging technologies in healthcare, the Medical AI Frontier Zone will spotlight China's latest advancements in medical robotics, BCIs, embodied AI, healthcare AI models, high-quality datasets, innovative drugs, medical devices, and 5G-enabled technologies. As AI applications continue to expand beyond imaging analysis and diagnostic support into real-world clinical and operational environments, the zone will provide insights into technologies that are moving closer to widespread adoption and commercialization.
The International Zone will serve as a hub for cross-border collaboration, showcasing medical devices, technologies, and healthcare solutions from around the world. The zone aims to facilitate exchanges between international suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, buyers, and healthcare stakeholders while providing opportunities for market expansion, partnership building, and business development. Participants will also gain valuable insights into global healthcare trends and the evolving competitive landscape of the medical technology sector.
To further support international participation, CMEF Autumn Edition will operate a range of WeSeries programs designed to help overseas buyers efficiently identify products and suppliers that align with their sourcing requirements while creating practical business opportunities.
Through the WeTalk stage, participating companies from sectors including medical robotics, invasive surgery, surgical instruments, emergency and critical care, monitoring equipment, and pediatric healthcare will present their latest products and solutions. Meanwhile, the WeMatch Hub will facilitate one-to-one business meetings between buyers and exhibitors, creating opportunities for targeted networking and collaboration.
Complementing these programs, the WeTour initiative will provide overseas buyers with English-language guidance, customized exhibition tours, product demonstrations, hands-on experiences, and consultation opportunities with exhibitors. Designed to go beyond product discovery, the WeSeries programs aim to foster meaningful business connections and help participants translate conversations into concrete partnerships and commercial opportunities.
Alongside the exhibition, CMEF Autumn Edition will host more than 100 conferences, thematic forums, and industry seminars covering topics such as the Outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan, Three-Medical Linkage initiatives, the Medical and Health Foundation Strengthening Project, healthcare innovation, AI-assisted diagnosis, medical-engineering collaboration, medical insurance reform, and the future of patient care. These sessions will provide industry stakeholders with opportunities to engage in discussions on healthcare policy, technological advancement, and the future direction of the medical sector.
Visitors will also have access to a broader healthcare ecosystem through co-located events including the International Component Manufacturing & Design Show (ICMD), China International Rehabilitation and Personal Health Show (CRS), China International Elderly Care and Nursing Show (CECN), and China International Home Care Exhibition (Lifecare). Together, these events provide additional opportunities for networking, sourcing, and knowledge exchange across multiple sectors of the healthcare industry.
Exhibitors are expected to unveil more than 1,000 innovative products during the exhibition, creating opportunities for sourcing, partnership development, knowledge sharing, and cross-border business growth. By bringing together healthcare stakeholders from across the globe, CMEF continues to play a role in connecting innovation with commercial opportunities while supporting the continued evolution of the healthcare industry.
Healthcare professionals, industry stakeholders, innovators, and business leaders are invited to join the 94th China International Medical Equipment Fair Autumn Edition and explore the technologies, partnerships, and opportunities shaping the future of healthcare.
For more information about CMEF Autumn, please visit
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