Sadyr Japarov Outlines Kyrgyzstan's TURKPA Priorities - New Opportunities For Cooperation With Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan held the 15th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) on October 20, with the chairmanship of the organization passing from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan. The new chairmanship under the leadership of Marlen Mamataliev, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan, creates additional opportunities to advance regional initiatives in trade, transport, energy and digitalization, as well as strengthen economic ties between Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

As part of the session, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov received the speakers of the parliaments of TURKPA member states. The president described the meeting as evidence of friendship and mutual trust between brotherly countries and reaffirmed Bishkek's interest in further developing cooperation. He said the Assembly's activities are intended to strengthen ties between the countries and deepen cooperation in trade and economic affairs, transport, energy, digitalization and humanitarian matters.

This agenda is becoming particularly important amid the growing role of regional transport routes, expanding trade ties and the need to harmonize rules governing cross-border economic cooperation. Under these circumstances, TURKPA could serve not only as a platform for political dialogue but also as an additional mechanism for advancing legislative measures needed to implement intergovernmental agreements.

One of the main outcomes of the session was the adoption of the Bishkek Declaration and four model laws. Kyrgyzstan also outlined its chairmanship priorities, including digital transformation, legislation governing artificial intelligence, transport and economic connectivity, youth policy, and expanded cultural and humanitarian exchanges. The practical significance of these priorities will depend on how consistently member states incorporate the adopted decisions into their national legislation and use them to develop joint initiatives.

Particular attention should be paid to Mamataliev's proposal to establish a unified electronic register of TURKPA model laws and prepare an annual analytical report on their implementation. Such a mechanism could provide more systematic monitoring of the application of harmonized legislative approaches, help identify differences in national regulations and determine areas for further legal alignment. For businesses, this could potentially mean more predictable operating conditions in TURKPA member states, although tangible changes would require relevant decisions by national authorities.

One of the most promising areas of Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship could be the development of transport and economic links between Central Asia and the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan plays an important role in this context, as its geographical position connects Central Asia with the South Caucasus, Türkiye, and European markets. Deeper cooperation between Baku and Bishkek could expand trade and logistics opportunities and enable companies from both countries to participate more actively in regional supply chains.

In October 2026, at a meeting of Central Asian leaders and Azerbaijan in Awaza, Sadyr Japarov proposed considering unified freight transportation tariffs and the creation of a common electronic trading platform.

Parliamentary diplomacy could complement the work of governments and relevant agencies in this area. Legislators could exchange experience in regulating cross-border transportation, discuss ways to simplify procedures for businesses and propose legal mechanisms to support regional projects. However, introducing unified tariffs, establishing a common electronic platform and implementing infrastructure initiatives would require separate intergovernmental agreements, technical preparation and financing.

The development of allied relations between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan creates further opportunities for such cooperation. On October 20, Sadyr Japarov received Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova. The sides discussed prospects for cooperation in trade and economic affairs, investment, energy, and transport.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized the special nature of the allied relationship and the importance of consistently implementing existing agreements, including the Treaty on Allied Relations signed in July 2026. Gafarova, in turn, noted the dynamic development of bilateral ties, including interparliamentary cooperation, and stressed the importance of further strengthening relations.

This political foundation creates conditions for advancing bilateral initiatives within a broader multilateral framework. Azerbaijan can use parliamentary contacts to expand engagement with Central Asian countries, while Kyrgyzstan can strengthen its links with the South Caucasus and improve access to regional transport routes. A key outcome of this approach could be closer coordination of legislative and economic initiatives aimed at developing trade and attracting investment.

Digitalization will be another important area of Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship. During the plenary session, representatives of Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan shared their experience in applying digital technologies in parliamentary work and discussed the legal aspects of artificial intelligence development. Kyrgyzstan presented its transition away from paper-based document management in parliament and the introduction of digital tools, including a system for analyzing legislation. Azerbaijan, in turn, presented its experience with electronic document management, automated stenography and digital engagement with citizens.

Exchanging such practices could provide a basis for joint educational initiatives, recommendations on AI regulation and improvements to electronic parliamentary procedures. The proposed unified register of model laws could also make legislative experience more accessible across member states and increase the transparency of the Assembly's work.

Alongside economic and technological issues, Kyrgyzstan intends to develop the humanitarian dimension of cooperation. Discussions at the TURKPA session covered the preservation of shared historical and cultural values, expanded youth exchanges and the creation of a common information space. The proposed recommendations envisage cooperation among news agencies, television and radio broadcasters, the development of media literacy and the exchange of experience in using artificial intelligence. These initiatives could strengthen information and public ties between member states, complementing official diplomatic contacts.

The practical results of Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship will depend on whether the adopted documents and announced priorities are followed up by the Assembly's commissions, national parliaments and governments. If the agreements are implemented consistently, TURKPA could strengthen its role in aligning legislative approaches, advancing regional transport initiatives and expanding digital cooperation. If member states are unable to ensure the implementation of the adopted decisions, the Assembly's activities may continue to focus primarily on political dialogue and the exchange of experience.

For Kyrgyzstan, the chairmanship offers an opportunity to combine parliamentary diplomacy with an economic agenda and advance initiatives that serve the interests of several countries. For Azerbaijan, it provides an additional channel for strengthening ties with Central Asia and promoting interregional cooperation. Ultimately, the significance of the new chairmanship will depend on whether political support and shared priorities can be translated into concrete cooperation mechanisms, new projects, and sustainable economic ties among Turkic countries.