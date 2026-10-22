After A Record First Half, Kinepolis Strengthens Its Lead In The Third Quarter

Regulated information

22 October 2026, 07:00 CET

Kinepolis delivered record results in the third quarter, recording a 49.1% increase in visitor attendance, driven by an exceptionally successful summer film slate and the expansion of its U.S. footprint. As a result, the Group further widened its lead over 2025, both in terms of attendance and financial performance.

The success of 'The Odyssey' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', among others, drove significant like-for-like visitor and revenue growth, despite adverse exchange rate effects from the Canadian and U.S. dollar versus the euro. Revenue per visitor continued to increase, driven by higher in-theatre sales per visitor and the success of premium cinema experiences such as IMAX and ScreenX.

Continued cost management and investment in premium offerings allow Kinepolis to take full advantage of favorable market dynamics, resulting in exceptional EBITDAL and net profit growth, both in Q3 and year-to-date.

Important achievements Q3 2026



Acquisition of US Showcase cinemas

Opening of IMAX 70mm auditorium in Brussels, with 'The Odyssey' screenings sold out through early November

Spider-Man themed ScreenX takeovers at seven locations across Europe and North America Introduction of recliners at Kinepolis Breda and Leidschendam (NL)

Eddy Duquenne, CEO Kinepolis Group, on the third quarter:

“We are firmly on track for a record year, supported by a strong and promising year-end, with highly anticipated releases such as 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Dune: Part Three'.

The integration of Emagine and Showcase is progressing successfully and we remain disciplined in the execution of our yearly improvement exercise. At the same time, we continue to invest in and actively pursue opportunities to drive further growth, while consistently enhancing the moviegoing experience for our customers.”

Business update Q3 2026 attached.

Attachment

ENG Business Update Q3 2026