[Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant To Art. 53 LR] Roche Continues Strong Momentum In The Third Quarter With Sales Growth Of +7% At Constant Exchange Rates (CER) And +8% In CHF Group Sales Increase +6% (CER), +1% In CHF, In The First Nine [...]
|Sales
|CHF millions
|As % of sales
|% change
|January–September
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|At CER
|In CHF
|In USD
|Group
|46,493
|45,862
|100.0
|100.0
|+6
|+1
|+7
|Pharmaceuticals Division
|36,212
|35,555
|77.9
|77.5
|+7
|+2
|+8
|United States
|18,712
|18,798
|40.2
|41.0
|+5
|0
|Europe
|6,819
|6,818
|14.7
|14.9
|+2
|0
|Japan
|2,352
|2,139
|5.1
|4.7
|+25
|+10
|International
|8,329
|7,800
|17.9
|16.9
|+10
|+7
|Diagnostics Division
|10,281
|10,307
|22.1
|22.5
|+4
|0
|+6
|International: Asia-Pacific, CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Russia and Indian subcontinent), Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, others
Group sales
In the first nine months of 2026, Roche sales were +6% at CER, +1% when reported in CHF, to CHF 46.5 billion due to strong demand for pharmaceutical products and diagnostic solutions. The appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies, notably the US dollar, had a significant impact on the results reported in Swiss francs compared to constant exchange rates. This currency impact reversed in the third quarter.
Sales growth in the Pharmaceuticals Division was +7% at CER, +2% when reported in CHF, to CHF 36.2 billion, with medicines for severe diseases continuing their strong growth.
The top five growth drivers – Xolair, Hemlibra, Ocrevus, Phesgo and Vabysmo – achieved total sales of CHF 16.8 billion, an increase of +12% at CER, or +6% in CHF, compared to the first nine months of 2025.
Sales of products with expired patents (Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera/Rituxan, Lucentis and Actemra/RoActemra) decreased by a combined CHF 0.4 billion at CER, or CHF 0.6 billion in CHF.
In the United States, sales were +5% at CER, stable when reported in CHF, due to continued growth of Xolair, Hemlibra, Ocrevus, Polivy (blood cancer) and Tecentriq (cancer immunotherapy). This growth more than compensated for the lower sales of Kadcyla (breast cancer) and Perjeta (breast cancer).
Sales in Europe were +2% at CER, stable when reported in CHF, as the growing demand for Ocrevus, Phesgo and Evrysdi (spinal muscular atrophy) more than offset the impact of biosimilar competition on Actemra/RoActemra and the conversion to Phesgo on Perjeta.
In Japan, sales were +25% at CER, +10% when reported in CHF, mainly due to product supply to third parties and continued growth of Lunsumio (blood cancer), Hemlibra, Polivy, Elevidys (Duchenne muscular dystrophy) and Vabysmo. There was also a positive impact of timing effects related to the implementation of a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.
Sales in the International region were +10% at CER, +7% when reported in CHF, led by higher sales of Phesgo, Vabysmo, Hemlibra, Ocrevus and Evrysdi. In China, sales were stable at CER and when reported in CHF, driven by continued growth of Phesgo, Vabysmo, Alecensa and Polivy. The increase was partially offset by lower sales of Perjeta due to the conversion to Phesgo and Xofluza due to a milder flu season in 2025.
The Diagnostics Division's sales were +4% at CER, stable when reported in CHF, to CHF 10.3 billion as growth in demand for core lab and pathology solutions more than offset the impact of healthcare pricing reforms in China.
Sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region were +3% at CER, unchanged when reported in CHF, driven by higher sales of clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic products. In North America, sales were +9% at CER, +3% when reported in CHF, with growth across the Core Lab, Pathology Lab and Molecular Lab customer areas. Sales in Asia-Pacific were -4% at CER, or -8% when reported in CHF, due to the healthcare pricing reforms in China. In Latin America, sales growth was +12% at CER, or +11% when reported in CHF.
Pharmaceuticals: key developments
|Compound
|Milestone
|Regulatory
| Enspryng
Thyroid eye disease
| FDA approves Enspryng, a first-in-class IL-6R inhibitor, as the first and only at-home subcutaneous treatment option for thyroid eye disease (TED)
More information: Media Release, 16 October 2026
| Tecentriq
Different types of cancer
| FDA approves Tecentriq in combination with a fluoropyrimidine and oxaliplatin for the adjuvant treatment of a certain type of stage III colon cancer
More information: Media Release, 9 October 2026
| Fenebrutinib
Multiple sclerosis
| Fenebrutinib is the first BTK inhibitor to receive US FDA filing acceptance in both relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis
More information: Media Release, 30 September 2026
| Susvimo
Severe eye diseases
| European Commission approves Susvimo for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration
More information: Media Release, 21 September 2026
| Enspryng
MOGAD
| FDA grants Priority Review for Enspryng for MOGAD, an autoimmune disease with no approved treatments
More information: Media Release, 10 September 2026
|Phase III, pivotal and other key read-outs
| Sefaxersen
IgA nephropathy
| Positive interim data shows sefaxersen significantly reduces proteinuria in people with IgA nephropathy (IgAN)
More information: Media Release, 23 September 2026
| Enicepatide
Obesity
| Roche announces positive phase II results for dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist enicepatide in people living with type 2 diabetes and overweight or obesity
More information: Media Release, 22 September 2026
| Lunsumio
Blood cancer
| Regimen based on Lunsumio significantly improves progression-free survival in follicular lymphoma in phase III CELESTIMO study
More information: Media Release, 17 September 2026
| Tam-Peli
Lung cancer
| Roche's collaborator MediLink announces phase III data for Tam-Peli showing significantly improved overall survival in Chinese patient population with relapsed small-cell lung cancer
More information: Media Release, 13 September 2026
| Vabysmo
Severe eye diseases
| Vabysmo demonstrates sustained two-year results in a difficult-to-treat form of nAMD
|Other
| ESMO presentation
Lung and breast cancer portfolio
| Roche to present pivotal data at ESMO 2026, showcasing advances across its lung and breast cancer late-stage portfolio
More information: Media Release, 19 October 2026
| Vamikibart
Uveitic macular edema
| Roche presents new phase III one-year data for vamikibart in uveitic macular edema (UME), a serious cause of vision loss
More information: Media Release, 10 October 2026
| Vabysmo
Severe eye diseases
| Roche presents new data at EURETINA, highlighting the real-world effectiveness and safety of Vabysmo across major retinal conditions
More information: Media Release, 1 October 2026
| Giredestrant
Breast cancer
| Giredestrant combination significantly improved progression-free survival in ER-positive advanced breast cancer in phase III evERA data published in The New England Journal of Medicine
More information: Media Release, 1 October 2026
|Board of Directors nomination
| Roche proposes Dr Christophe Weber, former CEO of Takeda Pharmaceuticals, for election to its Board of Directors at the 2027 Annual General Meeting
More information: Media Release, 23 September 2026
|Innovation Center Boston
| Roche announces grand opening of its Innovation Center Boston to drive advancements in cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases
More information: Media Release, 17 September 2026
|Hillsboro facility
| Genentech, Roche's US subsidiary, announces a USD 750 million manufacturing expansion in Hillsboro, Oregon
More information: Media Release, 20 August 2026
Pharmaceuticals sales
|Sales
|CHF millions
|As % of sales
|% change
|January–September
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|At CER
|In CHF
|Pharmaceuticals Division
|36,212
|35,555
|100.0
|100.0
|+7
|+2
|United States
|18,712
|18,798
|51.7
|52.9
|+5
|0
|Europe
|6,819
|6,818
|18.8
|19.2
|+2
|0
|Japan
|2,352
|2,139
|6.5
|6.0
|+25
|+10
|International
|8,329
|7,800
|23.0
|21.9
|+10
|+7
International: Asia-Pacific, CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Russia and Indian subcontinent), Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, others
| Top 20 best-selling pharmaceuticals
(% change at CER1)
|Total
|United States
|Europe
|Japan
|International
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
| Ocrevus
Multiple sclerosis
|5,317
|+7
|3,581
|+5
|1,136
|+9
|-
|-
|600
|+21
| Hemlibra
Haemophilia A
|3,750
|+12
|2,006
|+9
|769
|+5
|291
|+20
|684
|+23
| Vabysmo
Eye diseases (nAMD, DME, RVO)
|3,196
|+10
|2,060
|+2
|585
|+7
|131
|+41
|420
|+65
| Tecentriq
Cancer immunotherapy
|2,615
|+5
|1,243
|+8
|626
|-2
|245
|+6
|501
|+9
| Xolair3
Chronic hives, food allergies
|2,521
|+20
|2,521
|+20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
| Phesgo
Breast cancer
|2,064
|+18
|486
|-1
|657
|+11
|152
|+24
|769
|+43
| Perjeta3
Breast cancer
|2,040
|-8
|824
|-10
|361
|-13
|38
|-20
|817
|-3
| Actemra/RoActemra3
RA, COVID-19
|1,621
|-10
|795
|-9
|328
|-26
|232
|+14
|266
|-4
| Evrysdi
Spinal muscular atrophy
|1,470
|+18
|497
|+12
|504
|+14
|65
|+7
|404
|+33
| Kadcyla3
Breast cancer
|1,339
|-9
|442
|-19
|370
|-5
|65
|+9
|462
|-2
| Polivy
Blood cancer
|1,302
|+24
|606
|+29
|204
|-9
|176
|+30
|316
|+44
| Alecensa
Lung cancer
|1,213
|+6
|391
|-1
|189
|-3
|154
|+15
|479
|+15
| MabThera/Rituxan3
Blood cancer, RA
|919
|+3
|605
|+12
|94
|-8
|8
|-16
|212
|-10
| Activase/TNKase3
Cardiac diseases
|830
|+6
|792
|+5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38
|+12
| Gazyva/Gazyvaro3
Blood cancer, lupus nephritis
|751
|+7
|369
|+4
|176
|-2
|28
|+28
|178
|+25
| Herceptin3
Breast and gastric cancer
|695
|-12
|140
|-15
|205
|-6
|3
|-35
|347
|-13
| Avastin3
Various cancer types
|639
|-12
|195
|-8
|56
|+5
|56
|-43
|332
|-9
| Columvi
Blood cancer
|327
|+67
|146
|+24
|92
|+113
|-
|-
|89
|+167
| Enspryng
Acute inflammation of brain, spinal cord and optic nerves
|319
|+28
|79
|+18
|34
|+18
|138
|+30
|68
|+42
| Pulmozyme3
Cystic fibrosis
|303
|-12
|214
|-11
|43
|-11
|1
|+38
|45
|-18
DME: diabetic macular edema / nAMD: neovascular or 'wet' age-related macular degeneration / RVO: retinal vein occlusion / RA: rheumatoid arthritis
Diagnostics key developments
|Product
|Milestone
| Elecsys pTau217
Alzheimer's disease
| Roche receives FDA clearance for Elecsys pTau217, advancing Alzheimer's disease assessment across primary and specialty care
More information: Investor Update, 24 August 2026
Diagnostics sales
|Sales
|CHF millions
|As % of sales
|% change
|January–September
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|At CER
|In CHF
|Diagnostics Division
|10,281
|10,307
|100.0
|100.0
|+4
|0
|Customer areas
|Core Lab
|5,755
|5,688
|56.0
|55.2
|+5
|+1
|Molecular Lab
|1,836
|1,861
|17.9
|18.1
|+3
|-1
|Near Patient Care
|1,348
|1,477
|13.1
|14.3
|-5
|-9
|Pathology Lab
|1,342
|1,281
|13.0
|12.4
|+10
|+5
|Regions
|Europe, Middle East, Africa
|3,698
|3,686
|36.0
|35.8
|+3
|0
|North America
|3,389
|3,305
|32.9
|32.1
|+9
|+3
|Asia-Pacific
|2,343
|2,547
|22.8
|24.7
|-4
|-8
|Latin America
|851
|769
|8.3
|7.4
|+12
|+11
More information on Roche's performance in the first nine months of 2026:
- 9M 2026 presentation Appendix with tables
About Roche
Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) is a healthcare company uniquely placed to prevent, stop and cure diseases by uniting leading science and technology across diagnostics, medicines and digital solutions.
Roche was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1896 and today is a leading provider of transformative medicines and diagnostics for millions of people in over 150 countries around the world. It is dedicated to tackling healthcare challenges that place the greatest strain on patients, families, communities and healthcare systems. Across its Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals Divisions, Roche focuses on areas including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and immunology with the aim of providing real and positive change for patients, the people they love and the professionals who care for them.
Genentech in the United States is a fully owned subsidiary in the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, a major innovator in the Japanese therapeutic antibody market.
For more information, please visit .
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
References
[1] CER (Constant Exchange Rates). The percentage changes at constant exchange rates are calculated using simulations by reconsolidating both the 2026 and 2025 results at constant exchange rates (the average rates for the year ended 31 December 2025). For the definition of CER, see page 178 of the Roche Finance Report 2025.
[2] USD (US dollars). The percentage changes for selected sales figures at US dollars are calculated by translating both the 2026 and 2025 sales figures at the respective average US dollar exchange rate for the period in question. This supplementary information is provided to assist readers when assessing comparability with other companies.
[3] Products launched before 2015.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'projects', 'intends', 'should', 'seeks', 'estimates', 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. Various factors may cause actual results to differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, such as: (1) pricing and product initiatives of competitors; (2) legislative and regulatory developments and economic conditions; (3) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market; (4) fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions; (5) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of new products or new uses of existing products, including without limitation negative results of clinical trials or research projects, unexpected side effects of pipeline or marketed products; (6) increased government pricing pressures; (7) interruptions in production; (8) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights; (9) litigation; (10) loss of key executives or other employees; and (11) adverse publicity and news coverage. The statement regarding earnings per share growth is not a profit forecast and should not be interpreted to mean that Roche's earnings or earnings per share for this or any subsequent period will necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per share of Roche.
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Attachments
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Communications appendix tables_YTD Sep 2026_Sales_02102026
Media Investor Release Roche Q3 2026 English
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