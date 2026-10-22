Press Release: Fastercapital Backs Ajbds Rd Congo Through Equitypilot To Strengthen Peacebuilding

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital today announced its support for AJBDS as the organization joins the EquityPilot program to advance a three‐year initiative aimed at strengthening a culture of peace... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Uvira, Democratic Republic of the Congo & Dubai, UAE

FasterCapital today announced its support for AJBDS as the organization joins the EquityPilot program to advance a three‐year initiative aimed at strengthening a culture of peace and community resilience in North and South Kivu.

FasterCapital's EquityPilot will focus its initial 30–60 days on execution planning and operational readiness to help AJBDS RD CONGO mobilize workshops, establish school peace clubs, and set up listening centers across project locations.

Why It Matters?

The eastern Democratic Republic of Congo faces protracted intercommunal violence, armed group activity, and large-scale displacement that severely disrupt education, livelihoods, and community cohesion. Initiatives that emphasize mediation, reconciliation, and community-based prevention aim to reduce recruitment into armed groups, support survivors of violence, and rebuild local trust foundational conditions for longer-term recovery and stability.

What the Startup Delivers?

AJBDS RD CONGO is implementing a three‐year, community-centered program titled“Strengthening a Culture of Peace and Community Resilience.” The project plans 75 conflict‐management workshops, creation of peace clubs in schools, mediation workshops, public dialogue forums, community radio broadcasts, listening centers, and income‐generating support for reconciled groups. The total project budget is $569,800 and the planned timeframe is January 2025–December 2027.

Why Now?

Recent spikes in intercommunal clashes, school closures, and forced displacement have limited access to safe education and basic services. Community-based prevention, coupled with mediation and targeted psychosocial support, is designed to address urgent needs while building local capacity for nonviolent conflict resolution.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Hands-on execution planning and milestone mapping to translate the project plan into workable operational phases – Guidance on monitoring and reporting frameworks to track community engagement and outcomes – Connections to relevant ecosystem stakeholders, mentors, and local advisors to strengthen implementation capacity – Support refining communications and materials for outreach and donor engagement – Operational feedback loops to iterate activities based on early monitoring (no funding guarantees)

First 30–60 Days

FasterCapital support will prioritize operational setup: confirming facilitator rosters, aligning workshop curricula with the Alternatives to Violence Project approach, establishing protocols for the listening centers, and coordinating initial radio broadcast schedules. The team will work with AJBDS RD CONGO to define measurable early indicators and reporting cadence.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support AJBDS RD CONGO through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Next 90 Days

AJBDS RD CONGO and FasterCapital will aim to complete facilitator training, launch the first set of community workshops and mediations, inaugurate initial peace clubs in pilot schools, and begin routine radio programming. Progress reviews and a refinement session are planned at the end of the quarter.

About AJBDS RD CONGO

AJBDS RD CONGO (Association of Young Volunteers Blood Donors), Founded by Mwindjwa Wetu Pacifique is implementing a three‐year peacebuilding program in North and South Kivu focused on reconciliation, mediation, youth engagement, and community resilience. Activities include workshops, school peace clubs, mediation sessions, listening centers, and economic support for reconciled groups.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.