Singapore, October, 2026 – Embraer (NYSE: EMBJ / B3: EMBJ3) and Alliance Airlines have renewed their Component Support Agreement, reinforcing the performance, reliability and availability of Australia's largest E190 fleet. The agreement provides Alliance Airlines with a cost-effective repair solution that supports the Airline's operational reliability while optimizing maintenance costs. Alliance Airlines has been operating E190s since 2021. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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“Alliance Airlines' E-Jets have been instrumental in enhancing Australia's regional connectivity,” said Carlos Naufel, President and CEO, Embraer Services & Support.“As the airline grows, we remain committed to providing the maintenance solutions, expertise and support needed to keep the E190s performing at the highest levels every day.”

Australia is one of Embraer's most important markets in Asia Pacific. Since the delivery of its first aircraft in the country in 1978, Embraer has played a key role in supporting regional connectivity. Today, close to 70 E-Jets are operated by six Australian operators, serving regional routes and supporting the country's critical Fly in Fly Out (FIFO) operations for the mining and resources sector.

Backing this growing fleet is Embraer's comprehensive services and support network, which provides a broad range of maintenance solutions and technical expertise to help ensure the high reliability, availability, and performance of E-Jets throughout Australia.

About Alliance Airlines

Alliance is Australasia's leading provider of ACMI, contract, and charter airline services, with a fleet of over 70 operational aircraft. The company provides essential services to mining, energy and government sectors as well as wet lease services for other airlines, including Qantas and Virgin Australia. Alliance holds IATA's IOSA certification and Flight Safety Foundation“BARS Gold” status, the first such carrier in Australia to achieve gold status.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer operates in the Commercial Aviation, Executive Aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation segments. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, and provides after-sales Services & Support to customers.

Since its foundation in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft. On average, every 10 seconds, an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off from somewhere in the world, transporting more than 150 million passengers annually.

Embraer is a leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service centers and parts distribution, among other activities, in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.