'Sonic' Technology To Be Part Of DRS For First Time In IND-NZ Series

MENAFN - IANS) Christchurch, Oct 22 (IANS) 'Sonic' technology will be used for the first time as part of the Decision Review System (DRS) during the multi-format series between New Zealand and India, starting Thursday, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said.

NZC added that the approval applies to the upcoming BlackCaps v India series in New Zealand, with any future use of the technology remaining subject to the ICC's ongoing accreditation and approval processes.

The addition of New Zealand-designed edge-detection technology means Virtual Eye, which has been ICC-accredited for ball-tracking since 2008, will now provide the full suite of DRS technology to assist umpires and enhance the viewing experience during the upcoming three-series tour.

Sonic uses advanced audio analysis technology to assist third umpires when reviewing potential bat-ball contact.

NZC said the approval follows an extensive programme of testing, validation and independent assessment conducted in consultation with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and has been supported by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"The integrity of decision-making is fundamental to the game, which is why such a comprehensive testing and assessment process has been undertaken. The technology has been subject to extensive validation and independent review, and we're pleased with the outcome of that process. We'd like to thank the ICC, BCCI, Sky and Virtual Eye for their collaboration and commitment throughout," NZC Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Glenn Critchley said.

Ben Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Virtual Eye, added, "Our team has worked tirelessly developing and refining this technology, with a strong focus on accuracy, consistency and meeting the standards expected at the highest level of international sport."

India commence their all-format tour of New Zealand on Thursday with a five-match T20I series, followed by five ODIs. The tour will conclude with two Tests, with the second red-ball game set to end on December 1.