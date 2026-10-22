Momcozy Shares Daylight Saving Time Checklist To Help Parents Navigate Baby Sleep And Daily Routines

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With daylight saving time ending on November 1, 2026, parents may be preparing for changes to their baby's sleep schedule, feeding routines and daily caregiving responsibilities. To help families navigate the transition, Momcozy has shared a practical daylight saving time checklist on its Baby Care blog, offering simple steps to prepare before the clocks change, stay organized during the transition and adjust routines in the days that follow.

The guide, published October 19, is designed for families in U.S. areas that observe daylight saving time, when clocks move back one hour at 2 a.m. local time.

How Parents Can Prepare for the Time Change

Momcozy's checklist organizes preparation into three stages: before the clock change, the day of the transition and the days that follow. Parents can use it to review device settings, confirm timers and keep track of changes to their baby's sleep and feeding routines. An accompanying routine log makes it easier for caregivers to record wake times, naps, completed tasks and any adjustments, helping families stay on the same page throughout the transition.

How the Guide Handles Familiar Devices

As families prepare for the transition, Momcozy encourages parents to review the devices and essentials they rely on throughout the day. This might include checking timer settings on baby sound machines, confirming the displayed time on smart baby monitors and making sure feeding routines are organized for the days ahead.

For parents managing nighttime feeds or outings, having familiar essentials such as bottle warmer s and breast milk cooler s ready can help keep daily routines organized as families adjust to the new schedule. Parents should refer to their individual device manuals for any model-specific time or timer adjustments.

Access Momcozy's Daylight Saving Time Guide

Parents can access Momcozy's daylight saving time guide on the brand's Baby Care blog, where they can review the checklist and use the accompanying routine log to help coordinate daily caregiving responsibilities.

Daylight saving time ends November 1, 2026, in participating U.S. locations. Hawaii, most of Arizona and several U.S. territories do not observe the time change. Families with questions about their baby's sleep or feeding needs should consult their pediatrician.

About Momcozy

Momcozy was founded in 2018 with a clear purpose: to help moms feel more comfortable, confident, and supported during one of life's most meaningful and demanding transitions.

Today, Momcozy is a global leader in maternal innovation, redefining care through technology designed around real motherhood. Chosen by more than 6 million moms and families1 across 80 countries and regions, Momcozy holds the global #1 market share in wearable breast pump2 and continues to develop nursing bras, care essentials, and smart solutions that support moms from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond.

Recognizing that motherhood deserves more than products alone, Momcozy offers expert guidance, thoughtful technology, and a growing global community to support moms in who they are becoming. At the heart of Momcozy is a belief that motherhood isn't a destination, but a lifelong journey. Moms deserve to feel seen, supported, and empowered along the way.

Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. To learn more about Momcozy, visit

1. Momcozy global sales data as of June 2026. "Moms and families" is used to describe our brand audience.

2. Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2025.





CONTACT: Gabrielle Zollner...