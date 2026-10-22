PAKS Gallery Brings The World Of Art To Paris

Artist Tanja Playner in the Atelier

Artist rebeccah Klodt - Atelier

Artwork "Inner Ocean", artist Nada Kelemen

PAKS Gallery presents more than 50 international artists at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris

PARIS, FRANCE, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From October 23 to 25, 2026, the PAKS Gallery will present more than 50 artists from numerous countries as part of an art fair at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris. This international showcase brings together diverse artistic disciplines, cultural perspectives, and individual visual languages, offering a multifaceted insight into contemporary art today.

The art fair takes place during a particularly significant period for the international art market-a time when Art Basel Paris also draws art enthusiasts, collectors, curators, and professionals from around the globe to the French capital. Paris thus once again becomes a central hub for international artistic discourse, where established positions and new creative approaches converge.

Through its selection, the PAKS Gallery highlights the diversity of contemporary forms of expression-ranging from figurative painting and geometric abstraction to conceptual photography and experimental works involving various materials. The featured artists explore themes such as identity, perception, spirituality, social change, and the human experience.

International Artistic Positions

Tanja Playner – Austria

Tanja Playner combines the visual dynamism of Pop Art with a conceptual exploration of identity, physicality, and the individual's position within a fragmented present. Her imagery questions the stability of human self-perception, translating social tensions into a distinct, contemporary visual language.

Nada Kelemen – Czech Republic

Nada Kelemen creates abstract paintings in which intense fields of color, structural layering, and organic forms merge into an energetic visual composition. Drawing inspiration from nature, Eastern philosophy, and intuitive working processes, she examines the interplay between harmony, vibration, and inner perception.

Rebeccah Klodt – USA

In her abstract painting, Rebeccah Klodt explores the tension between controlled composition and spontaneous painterly expression. Her vibrant, multi-layered works open up expansive spaces for perception, in which materiality, movement, and individual interpretation coexist on equal terms.

Gábor Richter – Germany

Gábor Richter combines expressive figuration with dynamic movement and complex, multi-layered scenes in which human gestures and emotional states are interwoven. His painting examines the relationship between visible action and inner experience, inviting the viewer to gradually uncover the narrative layers within his work.

Dagmar Wankowski – Germany

Dagmar Wankowski translates the diversity of forms and colors found in nature into expressive compositions that oscillate between representational inspiration and abstract condensation. Her paintings thrive on atmospheric tonal harmonies, energetic brushstrokes, and a delicate balance between spontaneous gesture and formal order.

Susan Metzendorf - Germany

Susan Metzendorf integrates her background in mathematics into her abstract painting, where geometric shapes, proportions, and intense color contrasts merge into multi-layered compositions. Her work translates personal experiences and emotions into a precise visual language that bridges structural order and intuitive expression. In paintings such as *An_kommen* (Arrival), she explores the potential to make moments of tranquility, inner equilibrium, and hope visible through color and form.

Susana Mazzarino – Spain

Susana Mazzarino conceives of light not merely as a visual phenomenon, but as a medium for exploring consciousness, perception, and inner transformation. Her work brings together geometric structures, luminous color gradients, and digital techniques to create contemplative pictorial spaces that exist between material presence and immaterial experience.

Renata Rolefes – Curaçao

Renata Rolefes draws inspiration from the vibrant culture and tropical landscape of Curaçao to create lively scenes, brimming with movement, a zest for life, and narrative energy. Her paintings combine expressive brushwork with a distinctive palette, in which everyday life, imagination, and the Caribbean world blend into one another.

Susanne Hessenthaler - Germany

Susanne Hessenthaler's artistic practice encompasses various forms of expression, in which personal experiences, cultural references, and social themes engage with one another. Her work offers an individual approach to human emotions and memories, adding a multi-layered narrative dimension to the exhibition.

Katharina Stepper – Germany

Katharina Stepper translates her engagement with architecture and spatial planning into a pared-down visual language rooted in precise proportions, clean lines, and balanced planes. Her works explore how minimal formal elements can generate tension and-through abstraction-unfold a spatial effect that is both quiet and intense.



A Shared Space for Contemporary Art

The presentation at the Carrousel du Louvre serves as an encounter between diverse artistic positions-positions whose common ground lies precisely in their variety. Painting, photography, abstraction, and experimental material-based art engage in a dialogue, illustrating the distinct ways in which artists respond to the challenges and possibilities of the present day.

For the PAKS Gallery, this international exhibition acts as a platform to provide visibility for artists, facilitate new connections with an international audience, and foster an exchange between diverse cultural and artistic perspectives.

Event Details:

International Art Fair "ART Shopping" at the Carrousel du Louvre

Location: Carrousel du Louvre, Paris, France

Date: October 23–25, 2026

Gallery: PAKS Gallery, Booth D1

Heinz Playner

PAKS Gallery GmbH

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PAKS Gallery brings the world of art to Paris News Provided By PAKS Gallery GmbH October 22, 2026, 04:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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