A Global Perspective On Contemporary Art At The Carrousel Du Louvre

Art by Nataliia Venerova

Art by Fan Pan

Artist Tanja Playner in the Atelier

PAKS Gallery is presenting art by Sandra Chen Weinstein, Simone von Anhalt, Tanja Playner, Elisa Hudej, and Nataliia Venerova in Paris.

PARIS, FRANCE, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From October 23 to 25, 2026, the PAKS Gallery will present more than 50 international artists at the Modern Art Masters exhibition in the Carrousel du Louvre, one of Paris's most renowned cultural destinations. Located within the Louvre complex, the exhibition offers visitors a unique opportunity to discover contemporary art in an exceptional setting. After visiting the Louvre Museum, visitors can descend into the complex and continue directly into the art fair, where a diverse selection of modern and contemporary artistic positions awaits them.

Taking place during the same period as Art Basel Paris, the exhibition brings an international dimension to the French capital at a particularly vibrant moment for the art world. Collectors, curators, art professionals, and enthusiasts from across the globe gather in Paris, creating opportunities for cultural exchange and encounters with new artistic perspectives.

The PAKS Gallery's presentation encompasses a wide range of creative approaches, from expressive and figurative painting to geometric abstraction, conceptual photography, and experimental mixed-media works. Across these diverse practices, the participating artists explore themes of identity, perception, spirituality, transformation, and the complexities of contemporary life, offering visitors an engaging panorama of today's international art scene.

International artistic positions

Sandra Chen Weinstein – USA

Sandra Chen Weinstein combines documentary photography with a sensitive exploration of identity, cultural belonging, and human relationships. Her photographic work focuses on personal stories and social experiences, linking individual life worlds to broader questions of representation and visibility.

Johan Herder – Sweden

Johan Herder develops geometric-abstract compositions in which bold colors and clearly defined planes exist in precise visual relationships to one another. His work draws upon the tradition of Swedish Concretism, revealing how color, rhythm, and spatial order generate a distinct pictorial tension.

Andrzej Zdun – Poland

Andrzej Zdun works within the realm of figurative surrealism, combining intense colors with symbolically charged figures and unusual visual constellations. His paintings reflect human conflicts, societal contradictions, and moral questions, all while keeping the possibility of change and hope in view.

Simone von Anhalt – Germany

Simone von Anhalt harnesses the expressive power of color and texture to make emotional states and experiences-those difficult to put into words-visible. Her works serve as direct forms of human expression, translating memories, inner stirrings, and the connections between people into a visual language that can be experienced through the senses.

ARABELA – Portugal

ARABELA combines her international life experience with an artistic exploration of identity, resilience, and the search for inner meaning. Her works are closely linked to themes such as light, hope, and human potential, reflecting a perspective that bridges personal development with cultural openness.

FAN PAN – United Kingdom

Working at the intersection of paper art, textiles, jewelry, and sculptural practice, FAN PAN explores how everyday materials can become vessels for memory and identity. Through folding, layering, stitching, and deliberate surface manipulation, she transforms paper into a tactile visual language that bridges the ephemeral and the enduring.

Nataliia Venerova – United Arab Emirates

In her painting, Nataliia Venerova explores the transition from energy to matter and the emergence of visible forms from an initially immaterial state. Hints of landscapes, abstract structures, and gentle color gradients merge into atmospheric compositions that raise questions about origin, transformation, and human perception.

Fanny Aouizerate – USA

Fanny Aouizerate expands the boundaries of the traditional image carrier by integrating wall design, material innovation, and spatial composition. Her work explores how new materials and flexible surfaces can transform the possibilities of visual communication, bringing art into a direct dialogue with architecture and design.

Elisa Hudej – Austria

Elisa Hudej navigates the space between figurative and abstract painting, combining diverse materials into multi-layered compositions that reflect personal experiences and emotional states. Her works revolve around contrasts-such as proximity and distance, life and death, or lack and abundance-while deliberately leaving room for the audience to form their own interpretations.

Tanja Playner - Austria

Tanja Playner's artistic practice is distinguished by a vivid visual language in which chromatic intensity, iconic imagery, and expressive composition converge. Her work interrogates the construction of identity and the complexities of contemporary perception, examining the tension between individual experience and collective visual culture through a distinctive and critically engaging aesthetic.

A Shared Space for Contemporary Art

The exhibition at the Carrousel du Louvre brings together a compelling spectrum of international artistic practices, creating a space for dialogue between distinct visual languages, conceptual approaches, and material explorations. From painting and photography to abstraction and innovative mixed-media practices, the presentation reflects the plurality of contemporary art and the diverse ways in which artists interpret the cultural, social, and intellectual currents shaping our time.

For the PAKS Gallery, this international showcase represents more than an exhibition venue; it is a platform for artistic visibility, cross-cultural exchange, and engagement with a wider international audience. By presenting artists from different backgrounds and creative traditions, the gallery encourages new encounters and contributes to the ongoing dialogue that shapes the contemporary art landscape.

Event Details:

International Art Fair "ART Shopping" at the Carrousel du Louvre

Location: Carrousel du Louvre, Paris, France

Date: October 23–25, 2026

Gallery: PAKS Gallery, Booth D1

Heinz Playner

PAKS Gallery GmbH

Heinz Playner

PAKS Gallery GmbH

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