Jurin AI Selected for Singapore and UK Accelerator Programs as It Expands Beyond Japan

Building on deployments across Japan's leading enterprises, Jurin AI is bringing its technology to Southeast Asia and the United Kingdom.

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jurin AI Inc., the company building AI agents for high-performing enterprises, today announced its selection for the Singapore and United Kingdom courses of the 2026 X-HUB TOKYO Global Startup Accelerator Outbound Program, organized by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and operated by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).The selection marks another step in Jurin AI's international expansion, building on its experience deploying AI agents across some of Japan's largest and most established enterprises.Built for Japan's most demanding enterprisesJapan's largest enterprises operate within complex business environments, where reliability, accuracy, and integration with existing systems are critical to adopting new technology.Jurin AI has built its technology around these requirements, deploying AI agents in established Japanese companies where business processes are deeply embedded and operational standards are high.At Nishikawa, a Japanese company founded in 1566, Jurin AI's agents now handle approximately 900–1,000 customer inquiries per month. At Mitsubishi Estate Residence, an AI-powered internal knowledge system improved answer accuracy from 17% during its initial proof of concept to over 80%, helping employees access company information more effectively.These deployments provide a foundation for bringing Jurin AI's technology to enterprises operating across multiple markets, languages, and business systems.Expanding into Singapore and the UKJurin AI will participate in two international accelerator programs:Singapore | October 26–30, 2026Delivered in partnership with ATUM Ventures, the Singapore program will support Jurin AI's expansion across Southeast Asia. The company will engage with regional enterprises and partners to explore opportunities in multilingual customer operations, enterprise workflow automation, and cross-border business processes.United Kingdom | January 25–February 5, 2027 (tentative)Delivered in partnership with the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), the UK program will take place in Cambridge and London. Jurin AI will connect with enterprises, industry specialists, and potential commercial partners as it develops its presence in the UK and European markets.Jurin AI's selection for both courses is listed on the official X-HUB Tokyo website.

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Asuka Takayama

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Jurin AI Selected for Singapore and UK Accelerator Programs as It Expands Beyond Japan News Provided By Jurin AI October 22, 2026, 04:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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