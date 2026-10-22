Pulse Technology Receives 2026 ENX Elite Dealer Award

Chip Miceli, President/CEO of Pulse Technology

Vince Miceli, Vice President, Pulse Technology

Firm celebrates 20th consecutive year of being selected as among top of industry

- Vince Miceli, Vice President, Pulse Technology

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For the 20th consecutive year, Pulse Technology ( ) has been named an Elite Dealer award winner by ENX Magazine/The Week in Imaging, a national magazine which annually recognizes top technology and office equipment/imaging solutions dealers across the United States.

The Elite Dealer award is the“Who's Who” of the office technology dealer community. Each year, ENX Magazine judges Elite Dealer applicants on a variety of criteria, including technical service excellence, marketing proficiency, growth initiatives, technology leadership, industry accolades, and philanthropy.

The December 2026 print edition of ENX Magazine will include a profile of each of the Elite dealers. Erik Cagle, editorial director, said,“We find ourselves in real-time industry transformation, much of which can be beneficial to dealers should they embrace the AI revolution and discover ways to maximize the possibilities and resulting profits. The companies on our 2026 list have that common thread among them; they recognize the opportunity and appreciate the urgency in which they need to act to be change agents and not change victims. It doesn't matter if we're talking about typewriters, adding machines, MFPs, security cameras, robotics-it's never been about the product. It's about addressing client challenges, which will always continue to evolve. The boldest and bravest among the dealer community recognize that fundamental truth and are preparing for it.”

Both AI and robotics figured heavily into Pulse Technology's business strategy this past year, as the company continues to expand its offerings to provide one-stop technology service for its clients.

ENX Magazine is a monthly publication which has served the office technology and document imaging industry since 1994. ENX Magazine continues to deliver exclusive editorial coverage on market opportunities and issues, news and trends, company profiles, new products, and industry insights. With a monthly circulation of more than 25,000 hard copies, ENX Magazine serves as a leading integrated resource that brings together industry people, products, and business concepts and strategies for office technology industry professionals. The magazine also publishes ENX The Week In Imaging, a weekly e-newsletter that provides news, profiles, technology, and business updates, along with blogs from some of the industry's most prominent players.

Vince Miceli, Vice President at Pulse Technology, said,“This is a special honor for us – twenty consecutive years as an Elite Dealer. Chip and I, and the entire team here at Pulse Technology are grateful to ENX for selecting us. We extend our heartiest congratulations to our fellow Elite Dealers as well. And we appreciate all the efforts of Erik and Susan at ENX for their coverage of our industry's news.”

About Pulse Technology

Pulse Technology is a leader in the field of print management, network services (IT), audio-visual (AV) and other office solutions including furniture design and sales, office products, mailing equipment and their supplies, and robotics, with a history dating back to 1955. The company celebrated its 70th anniversary in June 2025, recognized by industry, state, and business officials at its Schaumburg headquarters. Pulse Technology is the re-branded name for several well-known area businesses: Des Plaines Office Equipment, McShane's, and Kramer Leonard. Headquarters are in Schaumburg, IL, with a location also in Merrillville, IN and a service area that includes southern Wisconsin. Pulse Technology continues to expand its offerings to meet the technology and business needs of companies throughout the Midwest.

The firm provides products and services to a diverse client base that includes schools, hospitals, law offices, accounting firms, and financial institutions, among others. The firm has won the Sharp Document's Hyakuman Kai award for sales excellence since 1988, the Elite Dealer by The Week in Imaging since 2007 and was named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing businesses across the United States. Pulse Technology has also won the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award and is a multiple-year recipient of the ENX Magazine Difference Maker recognition. Pulse Technology has also been selected for the“Best Places to Work in Illinois” list for 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. For additional information, please call 847-879-6400 or visit . Or visit the Pulse Technology LinkedIn page at

Vince Miceli, Vice President

Pulse Technology

+1 847-879-6483

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Pulse Technology receives 2026 ENX Elite Dealer Award News Provided By PRfirst October 22, 2026, 04:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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