EMMAUS Publishers Announces Release of Five New Christian Books

Built for First-Time Authors

Full Services

Expands Full-Service Publishing Support for Faith-Based Authors

TAMPA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tampa-based Christian book publishing company provided editing, cover design, printing, distribution and author branding for titles by Billie Buccasio, Sue Sanford, EJ Johnson, Silas Marshall and Sharon CampbellEMMAUS Publishers, a Christian book publishing company based in Tampa, Florida, today announced the release of five new faith-based books produced through its full-service publishing program. The titles were developed from manuscript to finished book by the company's in-house editorial, design and publishing team.The five newly published titles are:.While Angels Wait by Billie Buccasio.Perseverance with God's Grace by Sue Sanford.ALL THINGS by EJ Johnson.The Christian Handbook of Survival by Silas Marshall.Pastor's Message by Sharon CampbellEach book received manuscript editing and proofreading, professional book cover design, interior book formatting for print and eBook editions, and publishing setup, including ISBN guidance and listing preparation for Amazon KDP."Each of these books began as a manuscript its author was not certain would ever reach readers," EMMAUS Publishers. "Our role is to remove the technical and creative barriers between a Christian writer and a finished book, while making sure the message remains entirely the author's own."A Single Team for the Full Publishing Process.Many first-time Christian authors face a choice between the long, selective submission process of traditional publishing houses and a do-it-yourself route that requires coordinating separate editors, designers and formatters. EMMAUS Publishers offers a third option: a full-service model in which one team manages each stage while the author retains ownership of the work.As one of a growing number of full-service self-publishing companies serving Christian writers, EMMAUS covers every stage of the process. Its services include:.Editing: Book editing services and proofreading, including line editing, copy editing and flow review by Christian editors.Design: Book cover design and interior design for paperback, hardcover and eBook editions, supported by professional book formatting services.Publishing: Christian book publishing setup, including ISBN guidance and ebook publishing through Amazon KDP, Google Play Books and Apple Books.Book printing: print-ready files and print on demand books in paperback and hardcover, so authors can order copies for events, ministries and book signings without large print runs.Audiobook publishing: audiobook production support and distribution to major listening platforms, including Spotify.Global book distribution: access to more than 40,000 platforms, online retailers, bookstores and libraries worldwide.Author profiles: setup of Amazon Author Central, Goodreads, Barnes & Noble and Google Books author profiles, so readers can find and follow the author across every major store.Author branding: branded merchandise and promotional assets, including designs for t-shirts, mugs, cups, bookmarks and cards for launches, church events and giveaways.Marketing: Book marketing services, including Amazon keyword and category optimization, launch planning and promotional materialsFrom Manuscript to Every Major Bookshelf.For many independent authors, publishing a book is only the first step. Being discoverable is the second. EMMAUS addresses this through wide book distribution services that place titles in front of readers across more than 40,000 retail platforms, online stores and library networks, alongside print, eBook and audiobook editions.The company also builds each author's public presence. Verified author profiles on Amazon, Goodreads, Barnes & Noble and Google Books give readers a single place to find an author's titles, biography and future releases. Branded merchandise, from mugs and t-shirts to bookmarks and greeting cards, gives authors tangible materials for church events, book signings and reader giveaways."Today's Christian author needs more than a printed book," said [Name], [Title] at EMMAUS Publishers. "They need to be heard on Spotify, found on Goodreads, stocked by libraries and recognized at their own church table. We bring all of that together under one roof."Built for First-Time AuthorsAccording to the company, the majority of its authors are publishing for the first time. EMMAUS works across devotionals, Christian living, theology, ministry resources, memoir and faith-based fiction. Once a manuscript is final, books can be live on Amazon in as little as three weeks, depending on the package selected.The publishing process follows five stages: a free 30-minute consultation, a manuscript review and custom publishing plan, editing and design with author approval at each stage, formatting and publishing setup, and final delivery of the finished book.Package details are available on the company's pricing page, and examples of completed work can be viewed in the EMMAUS portfolio. Answers to common questions are listed in the publishing FAQs.AvailabilityEMMAUS Publishers is currently accepting manuscripts from Christian authors at all stages, including unfinished drafts. Authors can request a free publishing plan through the company's contact page or by calling (656) 258 0507.About EMMAUS Publishers.EMMAUS Publishers is a Christian book publishing company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company helps authors of faith edit, design, publish and market their books through a single, full-service team. Its services include Christian book editing, proofreading, book cover design, book formatting, Amazon KDP publishing and Christian book marketing. For more information, visit .

Kevin Lopez

EMMAUS Publishers

6562580507

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EMMAUS Publishers Announces Release of Five New Christian Books News Provided By Emmaus Publishers October 22, 2026, 04:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, Social Media



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