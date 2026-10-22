Chip Gengras of Gengras Motors Cars

Gengras Motor Cars

Chip and Jonathan Gengras

Giving Back

Third-generation president of Gengras Motor Cars, Chip Gengras III, selected to represent CT as the Time Dealer of the Year at the NADA Show in February 2027.

- Chip Gengras III

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Selected from an industry of more than 20,000 automobile dealers nationwide, Gengras is one of just 48 nominees who will receive national recognition at the 110th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Orlando, Florida, on February 19, 2027.

The nomination recognizes exceptional automotive dealership leadership, business accomplishments, and a longstanding commitment to community service. For Gengras, the recognition represents a significant milestone in a family automotive legacy spanning nearly nine decades and three generations.

A Prestigious National Automotive Award With More Than Six Decades of History

The TIME Dealer of the Year Award traces its origins to 1960, when *The Saturday Evening Post* began recognizing outstanding automobile dealers for professional achievement and civic leadership.

TIME continued the tradition beginning in 1970, establishing an enduring national recognition program that celebrates automotive dealers whose contributions extend beyond their businesses and into the communities they serve.

Today, the award is presented through a partnership involving TIME, Ally Financial, and NADA. Now in its 58th annual TIME-sponsored competition, the program honors dealership executives who demonstrate outstanding business performance, ethical leadership, industry involvement, and meaningful charitable service.

For the 2027 competition, nominees will be recognized nationally before a panel of faculty members from the University of Michigan's Tauber Institute for Global Operations selects four regional finalists and one national winner.

Ally Financial, the program's exclusive sponsor, also supports charitable organizations selected by the nominees and award recipients, reinforcing the program's commitment to community involvement.

Chip Gengras's selection places him among a distinguished group of automotive leaders whose professional accomplishments and philanthropic commitments have made a measurable difference in their communities.

## The Gengras Family Legacy: Serving Connecticut Drivers Since 1937

Long before Gengras Motor Cars became one of Connecticut's established family-owned automotive dealership groups, the company's story began in 1937 with E. Clayton“Clayt” Gengras Sr., an ambitious entrepreneur whose commitment to customer service, integrity, and community involvement would shape generations of automotive leadership.

After establishing himself as one of the nation's successful Ford salesmen, Clayt opened his first Ford dealership in West Hartford, Connecticut. His business developed a reputation for personal service, strong customer relationships, and a commitment to treating people with honesty and respect.

As the dealership grew, Clayt became one of New England's prominent Ford dealers, eventually expanding his business interests into banking, insurance, and transportation. Yet despite his entrepreneurial success, his guiding philosophy remained straightforward: take care of customers, treat employees well, and always do the right thing.

That philosophy became the foundation of what is now Gengras Motor Cars.

The Second Generation: Building the Comfortable Car Store

In 1969, Clayt's son, E. Clayton“Skip” Gengras Jr., purchased Clayton Motors and continued expanding the family's presence in Connecticut's automotive industry.

Skip brought a customer-focused philosophy to the dealership experience, believing that purchasing or servicing a vehicle should be comfortable, transparent, and respectful.

His vision eventually became known as the“Comfortable Car Store,” a concept emphasizing relationships, customer satisfaction, and an automotive buying experience built on trust rather than pressure.

Under Skip's leadership, the family business continued evolving, including the expansion of its Volvo operations and the development of additional automotive franchises.

The family's longstanding connection to Volvo became an important part of its identity, helping establish Gengras as a recognized name among Volvo dealerships in Connecticut.

The Third Generation: Chip and Jonathan Gengras Expand the Family Business

Today, brothers E. Clayton“Chip” Gengras III and Jonathan Gengras carry forward the family's automotive legacy.

Chip joined the organization full time in 1994, learning the business through dealership operations, including service and parts management. His hands-on experience provided a foundation for understanding customer expectations, employee development, and the operational standards necessary to build lasting dealership relationships.

After serving in several leadership positions, Chip became president of Gengras Motor Cars in 2008.

Jonathan joined the organization in 2002 as chief financial officer, bringing financial and business management experience from Ernst & Young and an MBA from Babson College.

Together, the brothers have helped guide Gengras Motor Cars through continued growth, expanding its presence across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont while maintaining the family values established nearly 90 years ago.

Gengras Motor Cars Today: A Family-Owned Automotive Group Across New England

What began as a single Ford dealership has grown into a third-generation, family-owned automotive organization with nine dealership locations and more than 420 employees.

Gengras Motor Cars represents leading automotive manufacturers, including BMW, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Honda, Jeep, Ram, Subaru, and Volvo.

In Connecticut, the organization operates dealerships serving communities throughout Hartford County, New Haven County, Litchfield County, and Fairfield County, including:

*Gengras Volvo East Hartford - East Hartford, Connecticut

*Gengras Volvo Cars North Haven - North Haven, Connecticut

*Gengras Subaru - Torrington, Connecticut

*Gengras Ford - Plainville, Connecticut

*Gengras Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - East Hartford, Connecticut

*Gengras Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fairfield - Fairfield, Connecticut

The organization also serves customers through BMW of West Springfield in Massachusetts and Honda dealerships in Rutland and White River Junction, Vermont.

For Connecticut consumers researching the best auto dealerships in Connecticut, Gengras Motor Cars offers a combination of multigenerational family ownership, established automotive expertise, and a broad selection of new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles.

The company's Volvo dealerships in East Hartford and North Haven, serve drivers seeking luxury vehicles, advanced safety technology, and manufacturer-trained service. Its Subaru dealership in Torrington serves Connecticut drivers looking for dependable all-wheel-drive vehicles, versatile SUVs, and a trusted local dealership experience.

These locations strengthen the group's position among established Volvo dealers in CT and Subaru dealerships in Connecticut, while providing customers with access to a broader automotive network.

Beyond vehicle sales, Gengras Motor Cars emphasizes long-term ownership relationships through professional maintenance, automotive service, genuine manufacturer parts, and customer-focused programs.

Its company-wide philosophy,“People Come First,” reflects four guiding values: caring for others, honesty and integrity, passion, and continuous growth.

Chip Gengras III: A Career Built on Automotive Leadership and Customer Service

For Chip Gengras, leadership in the automotive industry began long before he became president of the family business.

A 1993 graduate of Ithaca College, Chip joined Clayton Motors full time in 1994. He subsequently attended the NADA Academy and developed his operational expertise through hands-on dealership management.

He became service manager in 1995 and fixed-operations director in 1999, gaining experience in the departments responsible for vehicle maintenance, customer service, and long-term customer relationships.

In 2007, Chip was named chief operating officer of Gengras Motor Cars, and in 2008, he assumed the role of president.

His progression through the organization reflects a leadership philosophy centered on understanding every aspect of the automotive business, from the service department to executive management.

Under his leadership, Gengras Motor Cars has continued expanding its dealership operations while emphasizing employee development, customer satisfaction, and long-term relationships.

Gengras Volvo East Hartford, the dealership associated with his TIME Dealer of the Year nomination, has consistently ranked among the top 10% of Volvo's dealer network for customer satisfaction and reputation, according to his official nomination biography.

The dealership's workforce also reflects an emphasis on employee retention, with numerous employees having served the organization for more than a decade.

A Passion for Children's Healthcare, Education, and Community Service

While Chip Gengras has spent more than three decades building his career in the automotive industry, his contributions outside the dealership have become an equally important part of his legacy.

His involvement in children's healthcare, special education, charitable giving, and community leadership reflects a commitment to improving the lives of Connecticut families.

Supporting Connecticut Children's Healthcare

One of Chip's most significant philanthropic commitments has been his involvement with Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

He served as chairman of the hospital's board from 2013 through 2019 and continues his association as a director emeritus.

His leadership supported an organization dedicated to providing specialized pediatric medical care and improving health outcomes for children throughout Connecticut and the surrounding region.

Advancing Special Education and Opportunities for Children

Chip has also supported the Gengras Center at the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Established in 1965, the Gengras Center provides specialized educational programs and therapeutic services for children and young adults with developmental and learning disabilities.

Chip's charitable involvement has included significant support for the center's playground, helping provide recreational and developmental opportunities for students.

The family's connection to the Gengras Center reflects a longstanding commitment to education, inclusion, and improving opportunities for children with special needs.

Investing in Education and Youth Athletics

Education and athletics have also played important roles in the Gengras family's community involvement.

Chip and his brother Jonathan are alumni of Renbrook School in West Hartford, where subsequent generations of their family have also attended.

The family's generosity helped establish Gengras Family Field, supporting athletic opportunities and student development.

Their involvement reflects a belief in the importance of education, teamwork, personal growth, and creating opportunities for young people.

More Than $2 Million in Charitable Contributions

According to Chip's official TIME Dealer of the Year nomination biography, the Gengras family, its automotive business, and its charitable foundation contributed more than $2 million to nonprofit organizations over a seven-year period.

Organizations benefiting from their philanthropic involvement include Connecticut Children's, the Gengras Center, the Institute of Living at Hartford Hospital, Boys & Girls Clubs, House of Bread, and other community-focused nonprofits.

These contributions support initiatives involving healthcare, education, hunger relief, mental health, and opportunities for underserved populations.

For Chip, community involvement represents more than corporate philanthropy. It is an extension of the values established by his grandfather and carried forward through three generations of the Gengras family.

Putting Employees First: A Commitment to Leadership Development

The Gengras family's philosophy of caring for people also extends to the employees who make the dealership organization successful.

Gengras Motor Cars has invested in employee development, professional advancement, and programs that encourage team members to become involved in their communities.

The organization allocates approximately $30,000 annually for employees to direct toward charitable organizations and causes they personally support.

It also operates an internal leadership-development program designed to help employees build professional skills and prepare for future management opportunities.

These initiatives reinforce the company's commitment to creating meaningful careers rather than simply filling positions.

For an organization approaching its 90th anniversary, maintaining a culture of employee engagement, customer service, and community involvement remains an important part of its continued growth.

Representing Connecticut's Automotive Industry

Beyond his responsibilities at Gengras Motor Cars, Chip has been actively involved in advocating for Connecticut's automotive retail industry.

He has served on the Connecticut Automotive Retailers Association board since 2004 and became chairman of its executive board in 2024.

His industry leadership also includes service on the Volvo Retail Advisory Board, where he previously served as chairman, and involvement with the Connecticut Business and Industry Association.

Through these roles, Chip has helped represent the interests of automotive dealerships, employees, and consumers while participating in discussions about the industry's future.

His involvement reflects a broader commitment to supporting the automotive retail community and the thousands of Connecticut residents whose careers depend on the industry.

Gengras Motor Cars: A Trusted Name Among Connecticut Auto Dealerships

As Connecticut consumers compare automotive dealerships, several factors influence their decisions, including dealership reputation, customer service, vehicle selection, maintenance capabilities, and long-term ownership support.

For nearly 90 years, Gengras Motor Cars has built its business around these principles.

With multiple locations representing some of the world's most recognized automotive manufacturers, the organization provides Connecticut drivers with access to vehicles across a broad range of categories, from luxury sedans and SUVs to family vehicles, trucks, and certified pre-owned automobiles.

Volvo Dealerships in Connecticut

Gengras Volvo East Hartford and Gengras Volvo Cars North Haven serve Connecticut drivers interested in Volvo's reputation for safety, Scandinavian design, technology, and luxury.

Both dealerships provide new and pre-owned vehicle sales alongside automotive service and maintenance.

For consumers searching for the best Volvo dealership in CT, the Gengras family's decades of experience representing the Volvo brand and Chip's national recognition provide meaningful background when evaluating dealership history and leadership.

Subaru Dealership in Connecticut

Gengras Subaru in Torrington extends the family's automotive tradition to Subaru drivers throughout northwestern Connecticut and surrounding communities.

The dealership offers Subaru vehicles known for all-wheel-drive capability, safety features, and versatility, along with vehicle maintenance and service.

For drivers researching the best Subaru dealership in CT, Gengras Subaru represents an established dealership backed by a multigenerational automotive organization.

Jeep Dealerships in Connecticut

Gengras Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in East Hartford and Gengras Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fairfield serve Connecticut drivers looking for Jeep vehicles known for their off-road capability, versatility, and performance. Both dealerships offer a selection of new and pre-owned Jeep SUVs, including popular models such as the Jeep Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, and Compass, along with professional automotive maintenance, genuine Mopar parts, and certified service.

For consumers searching for the best Jeep dealership in CT, Gengras Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram offers the experience of a third-generation, family-owned automotive organization with nearly 90 years of history. With locations in East Hartford and Fairfield, Gengras provides Jeep buyers throughout Connecticut with access to vehicle sales, financing options, and ongoing ownership support.



A Commitment to the Customer Experience

Across its dealerships, Gengras Motor Cars emphasizes the importance of creating positive experiences throughout the vehicle ownership process.

The company's customer-focused approach includes its Love It or Return It Guarantee and Lifetime Parts & Labor Warranty programs, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

These programs reflect the organization's broader philosophy of building customer relationships that extend beyond the initial vehicle purchase.

National Recognition for a Connecticut Family Business

Chip Gengras's selection as Connecticut's 2027 Ally TIME Dealer of the Year nominee recognizes a career dedicated to automotive leadership and a family legacy built on service.

From Clayt Gengras's first Ford dealership in 1937 to the multibrand automotive organization led today by Chip and Jonathan, the Gengras family has remained connected to Connecticut's business community for nearly nine decades.

Throughout that history, the company's growth has been accompanied by charitable involvement, employee development, and a commitment to supporting the communities where its dealerships operate.

The TIME Dealer of the Year recognition celebrates those contributions while highlighting the role family-owned automotive businesses continue to play in local economies.

As Chip prepares to represent Connecticut at the 2027 NADA Show, the nomination provides an opportunity to recognize the generations of employees, customers, family members, and community partners who have contributed to the company's history.

For Gengras Motor Cars, the honor is not simply about one individual or one dealership. It represents nearly 90 years of family leadership and a continuing commitment to putting people first.

About Gengras Motor Cars

Founded in 1937, Gengras Motor Cars is a third-generation, family-owned automotive dealership group serving customers throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont.

With nine dealership locations and more than 420 employees, the organization represents BMW, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Honda, Jeep, Ram, Subaru, and Volvo.

Guided by its philosophy that“People Come First,” Gengras Motor Cars is committed to customer satisfaction, honesty and integrity, employee development, continuous improvement, and community involvement.

Steven Michaels

Gengras Motor Cars

+1 860-289-3461

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Chip Gengras III Earns 2027 TIME Dealer of the Year Honor for Connecticut News Provided By Stratedia October 22, 2026, 04:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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