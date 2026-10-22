Building While Giving Helps South Denver Metro Families Add Space Without Moving

A two-story accessory dwelling unit built by Building While Giving in Denver, with a garage below and living space above.

Additions, garage suites and ADUs for families who want to stay put, with 5% of the company's profit on every project going to a nonprofit they pick.

- Roberto Diaz, Owner, Building While GivingDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Building While Giving, a residential remodeling contractor, is helping families in Highlands Ranch, Centennial, Littleton and Lone Tree make room where they already live. The Denver Metro Association of Realtors reported Oct. 3 that the year-to-date median close price for detached homes in the Denver metro was $650,000 through September, matching each of the past two years.The company designs and builds second-story additions, garage conversions, attached and detached accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and main-floor additions for homeowners who have outgrown their space but want to stay put. On every project, 5% of the company's profit goes to a nonprofit of the homeowner's choice.Owners are holding on to their homes longer. Nationally, the typical seller had owned their home for a record 11 years, according to the National Association of Realtors' 2025 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers. Colorado law has also made ADUs easier to add. House Bill 24-1152, signed in May 2024, requires subject jurisdictions, including municipalities of 1,000 or more residents within a metropolitan planning organization's area, to allow one ADU alongside a single-unit detached home wherever such homes are permitted. The rule took effect June 30, 2025, and approval runs through an administrative process rather than a public hearing.Building While Giving builds both detached and attached ADUs, whether the new space will house a family member or a long-term renter. Its second-story "pop-top" additions add a full level without expanding the home's footprint or giving up the yard, and its finished garage suites turn unused garage space into a private suite with heating and upgraded electrical. The company plans layouts and selections with homeowners before construction and handles the permit process. Homeowners can read more about home additions and ADU construction in the south Denver metro on the company's website.Additions and ADUs are part of the company's giving program. The homeowner picks any registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, whether it works down the street or around the world, and 5% of the company's profit on the project goes to that cause."When a family tells us they've outgrown their house, they usually tell us next that they don't want to leave the neighborhood," said Roberto Diaz, founder of Building While Giving. "An addition or an ADU lets them keep their kids in the same school and stay near the people they know. And when the job is done, a donation goes to a cause they picked. That's the reason I started this company."About Building While GivingBuilding While Giving is a Denver-based residential remodeling contractor founded by Roberto Diaz. The company provides kitchen, bathroom and basement remodeling, home additions and ADU construction, whole-home remodeling and custom home building across the Denver metro, including Highlands Ranch, Centennial, Littleton and Lone Tree, and is expanding into Castle Rock. It also works in Colorado's Vail and Breckenridge areas. On every project, 5% of the company's profit goes to a nonprofit of the homeowner's choice. Homeowners can reach the company at (720) 968-7874.

Roberto Diaz

Building While Giving

+1 720-968-7874

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Building While Giving Helps South Denver Metro Families Add Space Without Moving News Provided By KNGO Network LLC October 22, 2026, 04:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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