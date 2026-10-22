Signalwealth Launches CRM And Content Studio Where AI Builds But Never Sends

SignalWealth puts an advisor's client book and content in one login, under the firm's own brand.

The SignalWealth CRM dashboard: today's tasks and meetings, pipeline value and an AI read on pipeline health.

In the Studio, advisors edit and approve every short before it posts. Shown here under The Income Standard's brand.

One login for financial advisors and insurance agents: a branded CRM plus a studio that turns recordings into videos and articles, with approval on every piece

- Tod Long, Founder, SignalWealth

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SignalWealth today launched its CRM and content studio for financial advisors and insurance agents. The platform puts a firm's client book and its marketing content in one login, under the firm's own name, logo and web address.

SignalWealth was built by Tod Long, who has spent 24 years in insurance and financial services and runs it first in his own practices.

“Most advisors I know run their practice out of a spreadsheet, a calendar and a folder of webinar recordings nobody has touched,” said Long.“I wanted one place where the client relationship and the content that brings new clients in actually live together, and where nothing goes out the door without the advisor's sign-off.”

A CRM under the firm's brand

Firms manage contacts, stages and a pipeline with values and a weighted forecast. They also get tasks, two-way Google Calendar sync, public booking links with automatic Zoom meetings, forms, email automations and texting. The CRM runs on the firm's own address, such as yourfirm, and clients see the firm's brand, not SignalWealth's.

A studio that works from what advisors already say

Advisors add a podcast episode, webinar or video, or type an idea. The studio produces branded vertical shorts with captions, full-length YouTube episodes with titles and chapters, and articles published to a blog on the firm's own domain. Advisors without recordings can turn a typed idea into a voiced short.

Every piece waits for approval. A wording check flags promissory language, such as promised returns, and blocks approval until it's changed. Each approval is logged with a copy of exactly what was approved. Approved pieces post to YouTube and LinkedIn on the advisor's schedule.

AI assistants that build, but can't act on their own

SignalWealth's AI connector lets ChatGPT, Claude or any assistant that supports MCP connectors work inside a firm's CRM. On any plan, the assistant can look up clients, appointments and tasks. With the build add-on, an advisor can ask in plain English for a lead form, a no-show follow-up sequence or a newsletter draft. The assistant builds it from the firm's own tags, stages and templates.

Everything an assistant builds is saved switched off for review. The connector cannot send email, schedule posts, turn anything on or delete anything.

“AI should save an advisor an afternoon, not create a compliance problem,” Long said.“The assistant does the building. The advisor still decides what goes live.”

Pricing and availability

SignalWealth is available now with a 30-day free trial and no setup fee or contract. The CRM is $89 per month for up to three users. Signal, which adds the full studio, is $199 per month at founder pricing, then $299. Signature, which adds ideas voiced in the advisor's own voice plus the AI build add-on, is $399 per month at founder pricing, then $599. Founder pricing is limited to the first 50 firms and locked while they stay subscribed. Annual billing includes two months free.

A walkthrough video is available on YouTube.

About SignalWealth

SignalWealth Inc. makes a CRM and content studio for financial advisors and insurance agents, delivered under each firm's own brand. SignalWealth is software and does not provide investment, legal or compliance advice. Learn more at .

Tod Long

SignalWealth Inc.

+1 866-499-9540

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One Login for Your CRM and Client Content: A Demo

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