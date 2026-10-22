THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Announces Halloween Savings On Dash Cams

Limited-time promotion offers savings on select THINKWARE dash cams in both the U.S. and Canadian markets ahead of Halloween

- A THINKWARE representative

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam manufacturer, today announced its annual Halloween promotion, offering limited-time savings on select dash cams in the U.S. and Canada.

The promotion comes as shorter fall days mean more drivers are spending time on the road after dark. THINKWARE's lineup includes models with high-resolution recording, nighttime imaging and parking surveillance capabilities designed to help drivers capture what happens both on the road and while their vehicles are parked.

In the U.S., THINKWARE's Halloween promotion will run October 26 through October 31, with savings across models ranging from the Q200 to its flagship U3000 PRO.

U.S. Halloween Sale Highlights (October 26-31)

ARC 900 – Sale: $355.99 (MSRP: $419.99): THINKWARE's newest ARC-series model records 4K UHD video from the front camera and 2K QHD video from the rear at up to 60 frames per second. Features include dual Sony STARVIS 2 image sensors, Dual HDR processing, Super Night Vision, built-in ADAS functionality, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a 3.5-inch IPS LCD display.

ARC 700 (microSD card not included) – Sale: $239.99 (MSRP: $309.99): Available exclusively on Amazon, this dual-channel dash cam offers 4K front and 2K rear recording, Super Night Vision 2.0, 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, and support for radar-assisted parking mode.

ARC 700 – Sale: $289.98 (MSRP: $329.99): Featuring 4K front and 2K rear recording, the ARC 700 combines high-resolution video capture with advanced parking surveillance capabilities and seamless connectivity.

U3000 PRO – Sale: $549.99 (MSRP: $579.99): THINKWARE's flagship model features true 4K front and 2K rear recording, Dual HDR processing, intelligent parking surveillance features, and enhanced nighttime image quality.

Additional models included in the U.S. Halloween promotions are the Q200 ($169.99) and U3000 ($499.99)

In Canada, THINKWARE's Halloween promotion runs October 23 through October 31, with promotional dates varying by model.

Canada Halloween Sale Highlights (October 23-31)

ARC 900 – Sale: CAD $549.99 (MSRP: CAD $589.99), Oct. 23-31: A premium ARC-series model featuring 4K UHD front and 2K QHD rear recording, dual Sony STARVIS 2 sensors, Dual HDR processing, Super Night Vision, built-in ADAS functionality, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and a 3.5-inch IPS LCD display.

U3000 – Sale: CAD $579.99 (MSRP: CAD $679.99), Oct. 23-31: THINKWARE's premium 4K dash cam featuring Sony STARVIS 2 imaging and advanced parking surveillance capabilities.

Q200 – Sale: CAD $249.99 (MSRP: CAD $299.99), Oct. 23-29: A dual-channel dash cam featuring 2K QHD front recording and Full HD rear recording, Super Night Vision, built-in GPS and Wi-Fi, and advanced parking surveillance functionality.

Additional Canadian Halloween offers include the F70 PRO (CAD $99.99), ARC 700 No Memory (CAD $359.99), ARC 700 (CAD $399.99), and U3000 PRO (CAD $699.99).

“Fall brings earlier sunsets and more time behind the wheel after dark, making visibility and reliable video recording especially important,” said a THINKWARE representative.“Our Halloween promotion gives drivers in the U.S. and Canada an opportunity to add another layer of protection to their vehicles as we head into the darker fall and winter driving months.”

THINKWARE's Halloween promotion will be available through its official sales channels while supplies last.

For more information, visit or THINKWARE's Amazon store.

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs. With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan. THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live, winning the CES Innovation Award of the Year and prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.

Min Kyung Ho

THINKWARE

+1 518 727 3000

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THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Announces Halloween Savings on Dash Cams News Provided By CLAP October 22, 2026, 04:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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