DXRACER Announces 2026 Halloween Sale On Gaming Chairs And Desks

DXRACER Halloween Sale 2026

WHITMORE LAKE, MI, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Halloween is the perfect time to treat yourself to a gaming setup upgrade. DXRACER, the inventor of the gaming chair and a pioneer in ergonomic gaming and office seating, is celebrating the spooky season with its 2026 Halloween Sale, running from October 22 through October 31, 2026.

During this limited-time event, customers can explore special offers on selected DXRACER gaming chairs and desks, making it easier to refresh their setups for the season. Whether preparing for marathon gaming sessions, streaming late into the night, or upgrading a home office, customers can discover seating solutions designed to bring comfort and style to their everyday routines.

Formula Series: up to 45% Price Reduction

Known for its precision-engineered construction, the Formula Series features a Cooling Gel Foam Headrest, Pressure Relief Lumbar Support, and Winged Seat Base. Key models are available at $249 (original price: $449).

Drifting Series: up to 40% Price Reduction

Recognized for its dynamic design, the Drifting Series includes a Winged Seat Cushion, Cooling Gel Foam Headrest, and Curved Lumbar Pillow. Core models are priced at $289 (original price: $489). Select IP collaboration editions, including Black Desert Co-branded models, are also available with up to 40% off.

Craft Series: up to 33% Price Reduction

Designed for brand loyalists, the Craft Series combines breathable mesh fabric and 4D adjustable armrests with thematic game designs. Core models are now available at $399 (original price: $599). Limited-edition collaborations including Bananya Cat are also included with up to 33% off.

Blade Series: up to 27% Price Reduction

Engineered for space-efficient setups, the Blade Series offers a streamlined steel frame, lumbar memory foam, and scratch-resistant upholstery. Priced at $359 (original price: $489).

Martian Series: up to 19% Price Reduction

DXRACER's flagship Martian Series, featuring ultra-soft microfiber leather, a 135° recline mechanism, electric adjustable backrest, and 4D electric lumbar support, is available at $649 (original price: $799).

Gaming Desk: up to 21% Price Reduction

Complete the setup with DXRACER's ergonomic gaming desk, offering precise height adjustments and an intelligent backlit control panel. Priced at $549 (original price: $699).

Promotion Timeline: October 22–31, 2026

The DXRACER 2026 Halloween gaming chair sale runs for a limited time, from October 22 through October 31, 2026. Customers can browse participating products and view current offers through the official DXRACER website.

To learn more about the promotion and explore available products, visit:

collections/promotions

Offers are subject to product availability and the terms listed on the official website.

About DXRACER

DXRACER is the inventor of the gaming chair, pioneering the category in 2006 by bringing racing-seat-inspired design into gaming and computer seating. Today, DXRACER offers gaming chairs and ergonomic seating solutions for gamers, esports professionals, content creators, and office users around the world. With a focus on innovation, comfort, and design, DXRACER continues to develop products that support users through both work and play.



Aurora Cao

DXRacer

+1 8106267061

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DXRACER Announces 2026 Halloween Sale on Gaming Chairs and Desks News Provided By DXRacer USA LLC October 22, 2026, 04:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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