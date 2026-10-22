After Doctors Told Her To Prepare For Death, Kristin Whitcomb Shares Her Illness Journey In International Bestseller

The Moment We Rise

Best-Selling Author Kristin Whitcomb

Colorado sound and energy healer shares how a life-threatening illness, unanswered medical questions, and a mold-related diagnosis reshaped her view of healing.

RED FEATHER LAKES, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kristin Whitcomb is one of 15 contributing authors featured in *The Moment We Rise: Stories of Healing, Purpose, and the Courage to Choose a New Beginning*, an anthology released September 9, 2026, sharing personal accounts of healing, change, self-discovery, and finding new direction. The book reached the bestseller charts in multiple categories, including Biography Reference & Collections, Mental & Spiritual Healing, and related categories, across the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom.Whitcomb contributes the chapter“Living Between Breath and Frequency: The Light Inside the Illness,” which recounts her experience with a debilitating illness that left her weighing just 90 pounds and facing the possibility of death without knowing what was causing her condition.After extensive testing and unsuccessful treatments, Whitcomb recalls doctors admitting they could not explain why her health was deteriorating. At one point, she says, she was handed a phone to say goodbye to loved ones and told to get her affairs in order.She eventually received a diagnosis of mycotoxin illness and chronic inflammatory response syndrome (CIRS), a condition associated with exposure to toxic mold. Although the diagnosis provided answers, it did not mean her health challenges were over.Whitcomb continues to experience unpredictable symptoms, including muscle spasms, cognitive difficulties, changes in sensory processing, and physical limitations that require her to continually adjust her daily activities.Her experience also led her to explore the relationship between the nervous system, environmental influences, sound, breathwork, and holistic wellness. She began studying nervous system regulation, trauma responses, neuroplasticity, sound therapy, energy healing, and other approaches to understanding the body's responses.“I stopped seeing my body as something betraying me and began seeing it as something exhausted from fighting to survive,” Whitcomb writes.“Because once I stopped fighting against it, I could finally begin listening to it.”Today, Whitcomb incorporates crystal singing bowls, tuning forks, breathwork, Qi Coils and other sound- and energy-based practices into her work with others. Her personal experience has shaped an approach that emphasizes listening to the body, recognizing individual limitations, and creating supportive environments that help the body find homeostasis where the powerful human immune system can fight diseases rather than promising to eliminate illness.“What I offer is not a cure. It's an invitation: to experience the body as wise and deeply aware,” she writes.Whitcomb's chapter challenges the idea that healing always means returning to the person someone was before becoming ill. For her, moving forward has meant learning to live with uncertainty, adapting to a body that functions differently, and recognizing progress even when symptoms remain.“This is not a story about being healed in the way people want to hear it,” Whitcomb writes.“It is a story about learning how to stay present inside a body that does not follow rules.”Her story reflects one of the central themes of The Moment We Rise: that a new beginning does not necessarily mean an experience has been resolved. Sometimes it means finding a different way to live, move forward, and define what healing looks like through a natural human lens."The Moment We Rise" features personal stories from 15 authors exploring illness and healing, grief and loss, trauma, relationships, changing identities, spiritual experiences, self-discovery, reimagined dreams, career changes, and unexpected paths to purpose. The anthology was compiled by Vickie Gould, founder of Life Changing Energy, and published by Morning Oak Publishing. All proceeds benefit Brighter Healing Foundation, supporting its work to expand access to holistic healing education, resources, and support. The book is available in eBook and paperback formats on Amazon.About Kristin Whitcomb:Kristin L. Whitcomb is a Colorado-based intuitive medium, Level II Master Sound Healer, Master Herbalist, Astrologer, Human Design Practitioner, Educator, and three-time International Bestselling Author. Drawing from her personal experience with chronic illness, professional studies, and exploration of both conventional and holistic approaches, she focuses on the connections between the body, nervous system, sound, frequency, and self-awareness. Through her JusB* practice, writing, teaching, and sound work, Whitcomb encourages individuals to approach their well-being with curiosity, presence, and greater awareness of their body's needs.For more information or media inquiries, connect with Kris via... or at JusBco

Vickie Gould

Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy

+1 517-798-6299

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After Doctors Told Her to Prepare for Death, Kristin Whitcomb Shares Her Illness Journey in International Bestseller News Provided By Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy October 22, 2026, 04:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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