Students Forum Seeks FIR In Delhi Over Racial Abuse Viral Video Tripura Police File Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) The Tripura Students Forum Delhi on Thursday submitted a formal complaint to the Delhi Police, seeking registration of an FIR and an urgent investigation into an alleged incident of sexual assault, racial harassment and humiliation of an individual from Tripura, reportedly depicted in a video circulating on social media.

The development comes after Union Minister Kiren Rijiju raised the issue on social media. Meanwhile, Tripura Police are registering a case under relevant legal provisions, and further action will be taken in accordance with the law.

In its complaint, the Tripura Students Forum Delhi (TSF'D) sought the police's urgent intervention, expressing concern over the alleged treatment of the individual by a social media content creator.

“On behalf of the Tripura Students Forum Delhi (TSF'D), we submit this formal complaint seeking your urgent intervention into a disturbing video circulating on Instagram that allegedly depicts an individual from Tripura being subjected to sexual assault, harassment and humiliating treatment by a social media content creator,” the complaint stated.

It added that, if established through an investigation, the allegations would raise serious concerns regarding the individual's dignity, bodily autonomy and safety, as well as the protection of people from the Northeast against racial discrimination and harassment.

The Forum also alleged that the video contained racially derogatory expressions, including 'Chinki' and 'Chiness', directed at the individual.

“Such expressions, when used to demean or humiliate a person on account of their perceived ethnic or regional identity, raise serious concerns about racial prejudice, dignity and equal treatment,” the complaint stated.

The Forum further expressed concern over the alleged use of derogatory language to refer to Tripura in the video, describing it as an insult not only to the individual concerned but also to the people of the state.

According to the complaint, such language has caused anguish among members of the Tripura community and is perceived as an affront to the state's dignity, reputation and prestige.

The Forum said the circulation of such content on social media could normalise ridicule and contempt towards the state and its people, particularly when accompanied by the alleged acts of harassment and humiliation.

It urged the police to determine the applicable legal provisions after examining the material, recording the affected individual's statement, where appropriate, and conducting a thorough investigation.

The complaint listed several requests, including formally registering a complaint and taking appropriate legal action, including filing an FIR if warranted by the facts and applicable law.

The Forum also called for an urgent and impartial investigation into the alleged sexual assault, harassment, racial humiliation and other acts depicted or reported in connection with the video.

It requested the police to establish the identity and role of the person operating the Instagram account in question, along with those who may have participated in, facilitated or recorded the alleged incident.

Additionally, the Forum urged authorities to identify and contact the affected individual through a safe and confidential process, record their statement sensitively, and ensure protection against further intimidation, harassment or unwanted public exposure.

The complaint also called for the preservation of electronic evidence, including the original recording, metadata, account details, upload history and other relevant digital records, through lawful procedures and appropriate requests to the social media platform.

The Forum further sought preventive measures against any threats or intimidation connected to the incident, along with acknowledgement of the complaint and information about the action taken, subject to legal requirements and the individual's privacy.

It expressed confidence that the Delhi Police's Special Police Unit for North-Eastern Region (SPUNER) and other competent units would handle the matter with the urgency and sensitivity it requires.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police sources said SPUNER had written to the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit, requesting an investigation into the viral video. The IFSO unit will now examine the video and investigate the matter further.