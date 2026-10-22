Delhi Crime Branch Summons CJP Leaders A Day After Their Court Release

Delhi Police Crime Branch has summoned Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to its Rajouri Garden office on Thursday.

Court Orders Release on Undertaking

The development comes a day after a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court ordered their release from judicial custody after accepting their personal and surety bonds and taking written undertakings from them to maintain peace and abide by the law.

SEM Ritu Raj directed the two leaders to furnish personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each until the conclusion of the enquiry. The court also directed them to appear on every hearing date and comply with the conditions specified in their bonds and undertakings.

In their written undertakings, Das and Ranka promised not to breach peace or disturb public tranquillity. They also undertook not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is denotified in accordance with the law, and said any future protests would be conducted within the constitutional framework.

“Further judicial custody does not appear to be necessary at this stage, particularly after written undertakings before this Court,” the SEM court observed while ordering their release.

Police Stance and Future Proceedings

The court directed the investigating officer to submit a verification report regarding the sureties at the next hearing.

The matter has been listed for further proceedings on October 23 at 3 pm, with the two leaders and their sureties directed to remain present.

Earlier, Delhi Police had sought a further three-day extension of their judicial custody, arguing that the apprehension of a breach of peace and law and order persisted. Police also cited alleged differences between statements made by the leaders before the court and their subsequent remarks to the media.

During the hearing, counsel for the two leaders tendered an unconditional apology to the court over the conduct cited by the police and assured that it would not be repeated.

Background of Jantar Mantar Protest

Das and Ranka were detained in connection with an October 13 protest at Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a designated protest site. The police had alleged that they entered the area through private premises and violated conditions relating to maintaining peace.

The SEM court has clarified that the enquiry in the matter will continue in accordance with the law. (ANI)

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