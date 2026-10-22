Divya Dutta On 'Gajab Raat': Film With Manoj Bajpayee Will Be A Binge-Watch

Actor Divya Dutta seems to be looking forward to the release of her upcoming suspense thriller 'Gajab Raat', which brings together Manoj Bajpayee, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Kiku Sharda and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The actress believes the film will keep viewers interested as its story unfolds over a single night, with unexpected events and suspense keeping them curious.

Speaking about the film, Dutta said the story has the potential to keep viewers hooked because of its unusual setting and the events that unfold in a short period. She also spoke about the curiosity surrounding Manoj Bajpayee's character, who plays a police officer in the film.“I think this film is going to be a binge-watch because it tells the story of one night. As seen in the trailer, Manoj plays a cop, and several characters become part of the story. It makes you curious to know what happens that night and how the story unfolds. That is what makes it exciting, as there is an element of thrill and suspense,” Divya told ANI.

Positive response to the trailer

The actress also spoke about the response to the film's trailer, saying people showed interest in the project soon after it was released. She recalled that the team was shooting together when the trailer came out and said the audience's response gave them an idea of how people were connecting with the movie.“The excitement was evident as soon as the trailer was released. People started showing their love for the film, both through its title and its trailer. We were shooting together when the trailer launched, and the response was immediate. People said they wanted to watch the film. That gives you an idea of what the audience is connecting with,” she added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

On working with Manoj Bajpayee

Dutta went on to speak about working with Manoj Bajpayee again. 'Gajab Raat' marks their second project together after 'Last Man in Tower'. Divya said the actor brings something different to each role, making his performances interesting to watch.“There is definitely something fascinating about this film, and Manoj, as always, is wonderful in it. This is my second project with him after Last Man in Tower. The characters and stories we have worked on before are different, but every time I see him on screen, he brings a completely different look to the role. He transforms himself each time, which makes his performances so interesting to watch,” she said.

About 'Gajab Raat'

The trailer of 'Gajab Raat' was released recently. Directed by Ritesh Shah and produced by Neeraj Pandey's Friday Film Works, the film follows a police officer whose night takes an unexpected turn after he spots a severely injured girl being abandoned from a moving car in Delhi. The incident leads him towards an international conspiracy, forcing him to face difficult choices as the story unfolds. The suspense thriller centres on a series of events that take place over one night, with a single decision setting off a chain of consequences. The crime thriller will be available to stream on Netflix starting October 23, 2026. (ANI)

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