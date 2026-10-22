NYC Mayor Joins Hindu Festivities, Calls For Unity Against Hate

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined Hindu New Yorkers in Queens to celebrate Navratri, Durga Puja, Dashain and Vijayadashami, calling for unity and solidarity against hate following an attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois last week.

In a post on X on Wednesday (local time), Mamdani said he was honoured to join members of the Hindu community in celebrating the festivals and participating in religious and cultural traditions.“This week, I was blessed to join Hindu New Yorkers in Queens celebrating Navratri, Durga Puja, Dashain, and Vijayadashami. We danced garba, performed aarti, witnessed Sindoor Khela, and honored the Goddess Durga,” he said.

“It was an honor to come together in joy, faith, and community in temples across our city -- especially after the attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois last week,” Mamdani added.

Calling for collective action against hatred, the mayor said,“May we all join together in our shared responsibility to stand against hate and care for one another. Jai Mata Ki.”

Navratri, the nine-night Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms, was celebrated from October 11 to October 19 this year, with Vijayadashami falling on October 20.

Illinois Temple Attack Probe

Meanwhile, Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi led 105 members of Congress in urging FBI Director Kash Patel to investigate the attempted shooting at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, as a potential federal hate crime.

Krishnamoorthi and his family were worshipping at the temple when the incident occurred on October 11.

According to prosecutors, 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis allegedly attempted to shoot a man outside the temple, but his rifle jammed. He later allegedly communicated plans to return before a coworker alerted police, leading to his arrest.

Investigators reportedly recovered a rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armour and white supremacist imagery.

Prosecutors also alleged that Paporakis authored an eight-page white supremacist manifesto describing violence against people of Indian descent at a Hindu place of worship. (ANI)

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