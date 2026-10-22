Maharashtra: Tension In Washim Over Stone-Pelting At Procession

Tension erupted after an incident of stone-pelting was reported during a Durga Visarjan procession in Maharashtra's Washim, prompting police to register a First Information Report (FIR), officials said, adding that the situation in the area is currently peaceful and under control.

According to the police, the incident was triggered by an argument between individuals over the throwing of 'gulal' (colored powder). The situation was quickly brought under control following timely police intervention, and an FIR has been registered in connection with the matter.

Police Detail Incident and Response

Speaking to ANI, Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kherde said, "Yesterday, on October 21, around 8:30 to 9:00 PM, the Durga Visarjan procession reached Tipu Sultan Chowk in Malegaon. An argument broke out between a few individuals, reportedly over the throwing of 'gulal'. Following this, some stone-pelting took place."

"The police intervened immediately, brought the situation under control, and ensured the completion of the Durga Visarjan; the area is now peaceful," SHO Kherde added.

The police have initiated an investigation and are examining video evidence to take action against the perpetrators. "An FIR has been registered by the police. We are currently reviewing CCTV footage, and individuals will be identified as accused based on that," the SHO said.

To prevent any further flare-ups, adequate security arrangements have been put in place. "Police forces, including the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Riot Control Police (RCP), and local police, have been deployed to maintain order, and the situation remains calm," the officer stated, adding that the Durga Visarjan procession was completed around 5:00 AM on Tuesday morning.

Earlier Incident on Vijayadashami

Earlier in the day, an incident of stone-pelting and a heated altercation broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession near Tipu Sultan Chowk in Washim, police said. The incident took place on Wednesday on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

According to Washim Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ramkrishna Pawar, the incident occurred when the procession passed near a specific community's houses, and an issue arose concerning the throwing of Gulal (colored powder). The situation quickly escalated after a couple of individuals raised objections, triggering a heated argument between members of both communities that culminated in minor stone-pelting from both sides.

"During the Durga idol immersion, an incident occurred near a specific community's houses involving the throwing of Gulal. A couple of people came and raised objections, leading to a heated argument between members of both communities. Both sides threw a few stones at each other, but the police intervened, imposed a curfew, and brought the situation under control and peace," he said. (ANI)

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