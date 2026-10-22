From Intelligent 4WD To Luxury Off-Roading: JETOUR Expands The Travel Experience
XWD Intelligent 4WD: Making Tough Terrain Easier to Master
Off-roading traditionally demands considerable driving experience; manually switching modes and operating differential locks can deter beginners. JETOUR addresses this by translating experienced drivers' terrain judgment into algorithms, making off-roading more accessible. During the test drive, T Series models completed water crossings, water-fording bridges, and cross-axle sections. As wheel grip changes, the system adjusts power distribution, while the electronic jaw-type differential lock helps regain traction. Drivers can choose from seven modes-Eco, Standard, Sport, Snow, Mud, Sand, and Rock-or activate the one-touch“X” intelligent off-road mode. From terrain sensing to power control, XWD simplifies off-road driving for broader users.
GAIA Architecture: From All-Terrain Performance to Luxury Travel
In the G700, a GAIA super hybrid powertrain supports varied road conditions, while CDC intelligent suspension and air suspension adapt damping and ride height to uneven or potholed surfaces, balancing all-terrain capability with ride comfort. The premium cabin features a four-screen smart cockpit, multifunction seats, and high-quality audio, combining off-road performance with luxury comfort.
From intelligent 4WD to luxury off-roading, JETOUR uses technology to meet diverse travel needs. Committed to its“Travel+” strategy, the brand strives to develop products around global users' mobility requirements, making off-road capability a key part of expanding travel possibilities.
ABOUT JETOUR
Launched in 2018, JETOUR is committed to the“Travel+” strategy and has entered more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, with over 2,000 sales and after-sales service outlets and a global user base exceeding 50 million. Its global R&D network spans the EU, the Middle East, Central & South America,ASEAN and etc. Its portfolio includes the T-Series, which targets the light off-road segment, and the G-Series, positioned for the premium luxury off-road market. Together, these models cater to diverse travel scenarios, including urban commuting, family road trips, outdoor camping adventures, and long-distance journeys.
Contact:
Tina Liu
JETOUR Auto
13757229826
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