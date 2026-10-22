Off-Road Treasure Hunt: JETOUR's Immersive Test-Drive Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As road trips and camping continue to grow in popularity, off-roading expectations go beyond tough terrain to immersive experiences. On October 21, the 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day hosted an off-road test drive in Moganshan, Zhejiang. Media, KOLs, and users from around the world drove JETOUR's T2 and G700 through water crossings, gravel, steep slopes, and craters.









From Test Drive to Nature Exploration: A New Off-Road Travel Experience

JETOUR moved beyond a closed test track, turning a 15-kilometer all-terrain route into an“Off-Road Treasure Hunt” that combined exploration, teamwork, and real-world off-roading. A dedicated campsite showcased outdoor capability: flexible storage for gear, high-power V2L for on-site coffee, and the F700 demonstrated its towing function through a simulated fallen-tree road obstruction.

Multi-Terrain Tests Prove All-Terrain Performance

At stream crossings, drivers pressed the X button to activate the 7+X intelligent off-road system; visual AI and chassis sensors automatically switch modes and distribute torque within milliseconds. Whether crossing shallow streams, climbing gravel slopes, or navigating craters, the G700 maintained composure. Its GAIA platform integrates super hybrid power, three differential locks, and air suspension, balancing all-terrain capability with cabin comfort.

Starlight Forum: Discussing the Value of“Travel+”

That evening, JETOUR International President Ke Chuandeng and EVP Yan Jun awarded the winning teams. Guests exchanged views on travel needs across different markets, as Ke noted:“JETOUR starts with users' real travel needs, making our vehicles companions for exploring the world.”

Moving forward, JETOUR will continue developing technology and products to expand travel possibilities in harmony with nature.

ABOUT JETOUR

Launched in 2018, JETOUR is committed to the“Travel+” strategy and has entered more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, with over 2,000 sales and after-sales service outlets and a global user base exceeding 50 million. Its global R&D network spans the EU, the Middle East, Central & South America,ASEAN and etc. Its portfolio includes the T-Series, which targets the light off-road segment, and the G-Series, positioned for the premium luxury off-road market. Together, these models cater to diverse travel scenarios, including urban commuting, family road trips, outdoor camping adventures, and long-distance journeys.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

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