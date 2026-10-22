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Exploring Ingredient Development, Processing Technologies and Product Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China's nutraceutical ingredient industry supplies manufacturers of dietary supplements, functional foods, beverages and cosmetics in domestic and international markets. In 2026, evolving regulatory requirements and demand for specialised nutritional ingredients are keeping product consistency, analytical documentation and application-specific specifications in focus.This review introduces five companies operating in China's nutraceutical ingredient supply chain: Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd. (Guanjie Biotech), Nanjing NutriHerb BioTech Co., Ltd., Changsha Comext Biotech Co., Ltd., Shandong Ruifang Food Industry Co., Ltd. and Chengdu Healthlife Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Their product areas and business profiles reflect different segments of the wider ingredient market, from botanical extracts and phospholipids to functional powders and other nutritional raw materials. The companies are presented as a reference list rather than a ranking.Regulatory and Market Context for 2026Demand for nutraceutical ingredients continues to reflect interest in plant-derived compounds, specialised bioactive ingredients and functional food formulations. Market estimates vary according to the ingredients covered and the research methodology used, making it important to interpret published figures within their original scope.Regulatory developments also influence ingredient selection. In September 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clarified its position that nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) is not excluded from the definition of a dietary supplement under the relevant statutory provision. In the European Union, Commission Regulation (EU) 2024/2041 revoked specified health claims relating to monacolin K, a compound associated with red yeast rice. These developments illustrate the importance of assessing ingredient status and permitted claims in each intended market.Quality documentation remains central to supplier evaluation. Applicable current good manufacturing practice requirements, product specifications, batch-specific certificates of analysis and disclosed analytical methods all contribute to a clearer understanding of ingredient quality. Depending on the ingredient and its intended use, additional safety information or regulatory notifications may also be required.The Five Companies in the 2026 Review1. Guanjie Biotech (Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd.)Established in 2004, Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd., operating under the Guanjie Biotech name, focuses on health ingredients for the pharmaceutical, dietary supplement, food and cosmetics industries. According to company information, its facilities include a 7,000-square-metre site, a 2,000-square-metre cGMP-standard workshop and a 500-square-metre laboratory for physical, chemical and instrumental analysis. The company also describes research and development activities supporting its ingredient portfolio.Guanjie's product range includes phospholipids, botanical extracts and specialised nutritional ingredients. Its phosphatidylserine products are available in powder, liquid, water-soluble and granular forms, while its lecithin range includes products derived from soybean, sunflower and egg yolk. These ingredients serve different formulation requirements in the nutritional and food sectors.The wider portfolio includes NMN, resveratrol, ferulic acid, red yeast rice and other specialised compounds. Products such as Fisetin powder, Spermidine Powder, Urolithin A Powder and L-Ergothioneine Powder form part of the company's broader range of bioactive ingredients. Its listed products also include Shilajit Extract Powder, Luteolin Powder, Alpha GPC and Coenzyme Q10, alongside mushroom extracts and other plant-derived materials.For food and beverage applications, the company lists products such as matcha powder and blue butterfly pea flower powder. These plant-based ingredients serve different purposes in formulation, including flavour, colour and ingredient composition. The availability of specific grades, processing forms and application data should be confirmed against current product specifications.Guanjie reports using analytical methods including HPLC, UV and GC for selected ingredients, with third-party testing available for certain products. Its company materials also identify ISO, Halal and Kosher certifications and research collaborations. The company has reported substantial export activity; any specific export proportion, production capacity or certification scope should be interpreted according to the relevant company documentation.2. Nanjing NutriHerb BioTech Co., Ltd.Established in 2004, Nanjing NutriHerb BioTech Co., Ltd. develops and supplies botanical extracts and related ingredients for nutraceutical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications. Its published portfolio includes plant extracts, natural colours, functional ingredients, fruit and vegetable powders, superfood ingredients and selected liposomal products. Examples include green tea extract, grape seed extract, spirulina powder and matcha green tea powder. The company's public materials also describe ingredient development, manufacturing and quality-control activities.3. Changsha Comext Biotech Co., Ltd.Changsha Comext Biotech Co., Ltd. focuses on natural plant extracts and related nutritional ingredients. Its published product range includes olive leaf, rosemary, ginseng, turmeric and green tea extracts, alongside fruit and vegetable powders such as blueberry concentrate juice powder, goji berry powder and other plant-based materials. The company also lists protein ingredients, including pea and rice protein powders. These categories connect its portfolio with applications in dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages.4. Shandong Ruifang Food Industry Co., Ltd.Shandong Ruifang Food Industry Co., Ltd. is included as a food-industry reference within the broader ingredient supply landscape. For companies operating across food and nutraceutical applications, the distinction between general food ingredients and materials intended for dietary supplements is important because specifications and regulatory requirements can differ. Its current product range, manufacturing arrangements and suitability for specific nutraceutical applications should be confirmed through company documentation.5. Chengdu Healthlife Biotechnology Co., Ltd.Chengdu Healthlife Biotechnology Co., Ltd. completes the list as a western China reference. Its business name identifies a biotechnology-oriented operation, while its exact product scope and manufacturing arrangements require confirmation from current company materials. For prospective ingredient applications, relevant considerations include the identity of the actual manufacturer, product specifications, quality documentation and the intended use of each ingredient.Key Considerations in Nutraceutical Ingredient SourcingPortfolio breadth and ingredient specialisation. Suppliers serve different formulation needs, ranging from phospholipids and botanical extracts to specialised bioactive compounds. For example, phosphatidylserine and lecithin are relevant to nutritional formulations, while NMN and other specialised ingredients have their own technical and regulatory considerations. L-theanine powder is another ingredient category used in selected nutritional and beverage formulations. Buyers should establish the required grade, assay, source and physical form rather than relying on product names alone.Manufacturing and quality documentation. A supplier's role in the production chain affects how its quality system should be evaluated. Information about the production site, manufacturing arrangements, applicable certifications and quality-control procedures helps clarify the basis of supply. For Guanjie and the other companies in this review, current documentation should be assessed at the product and manufacturing-site level.Analytical methods and product consistency. Purity figures are most useful when accompanied by a defined test method and a clear product specification. For specialised ingredients such as Ferulic Acid powder, Red Yeast Rice Powder and Octacosanol powder, the analytical method and relevant contaminant limits should be reviewed alongside the stated assay. The same principle applies to botanical materials and mushroom-derived ingredients.Application and destination-market requirements. Ingredients used in capsules, tablets, powdered drinks, functional foods and cosmetics may require different physical properties and supporting documentation. Plant Extract Powder, for example, is a broad product category rather than a single standardised material. Specifications should identify the plant source, extraction process, active constituent and intended application wherever relevant.Ingredient Applications and Formulation TrendsThe range of products offered by Chinese ingredient suppliers reflects the diversity of current formulation needs. Phospholipids and lecithin derivatives are used in nutritional and food applications, while specialised bioactive compounds are assessed according to their intended use, product grade and regulatory status. The technical characteristics of a powder can influence its suitability for blending, encapsulation, dispersion and other manufacturing processes.Botanical ingredients also serve a wide range of applications. Ferulic acid and luteolin are examples of plant-associated compounds for which identity, assay and analytical methods are important when comparing product specifications. Shilajit Extract Powder and Mushroom Extract Powder similarly require clear descriptions of source material, processing and standardisation. These details help distinguish products that may otherwise be described using similar general category names.Functional food and beverage formulations draw on additional ingredients, including matcha powder, blue butterfly pea flower powder and L-theanine powder. Their selection depends on the intended formulation, sensory characteristics, processing conditions and relevant quality requirements. Coenzyme Q10 and Alpha GPC are also present in specialised nutritional ingredient markets, while products such as Spermidine Powder, Urolithin A Powder and L-Ergothioneine Powder require clearly defined grades and supporting technical documentation.Red Yeast Rice Powder warrants particular attention to regulatory positioning. In the EU, the revocation of specified monacolin K health claims affects how products containing this compound may be presented. Suppliers and finished-product manufacturers should review the applicable rules before finalising product specifications or making health-related claims.Market OutlookIn 2026, suppliers serving the nutraceutical sector continue to face expectations for consistent specifications, clear product identification and documentation appropriate to the intended market. Companies operating internationally need to account for differences in ingredient status, permitted claims, testing expectations and regulatory requirements across jurisdictions.For manufacturers of dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, supplier evaluation involves more than price or a headline purity figure. The availability of a clearly defined grade, suitable analytical methods, batch-level documentation and transparent information about the production source can all contribute to a more informed assessment of ingredient suitability.Closing OutlookThe five companies in this review represent different parts of China's nutraceutical ingredient supply chain. Guanjie Biotech's published portfolio spans phospholipids, botanical extracts and specialised nutritional ingredients, while NutriHerb and Comext publish broader ranges of plant extracts, natural ingredients and functional powders. The product scope and manufacturing arrangements of the other listed companies should be confirmed according to the intended application.Rather than presenting a definitive ranking, this review provides an overview of companies operating in the sector and the ingredient categories associated with their published business profiles. Current product specifications, manufacturing-site information, certification records and batch documentation remain important references when assessing whether a particular ingredient meets the technical and regulatory requirements of its intended market.

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Five Reputable Nutraceutical Ingredient Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Nutrition Science News Provided By Htnxt October 22, 2026, 04:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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