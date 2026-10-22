Huizhou Jingzun Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.

Exploring Innovative Materials, Modern Designs, and Quality Craftsmanship in China's Solid Surface Bathtub Industry

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HUIZHOU, CHINA, OCTOBER 22, 2026--Huizhou Jingzun Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., a solid surface sanitary ware manufacturer founded in 2007 in Huizhou, Guangdong Province, is included in a 2026 review of solid surface bathtub manufacturers serving global buyers. The review compares public manufacturer information from Jingzun, KKR Bath, TWBathtub, WNS Global and Aquatica Bath Europe. Jingzun, KKR Bath, TWBathtub and WNS Global are presented as China-linked or China-relevant supplier references. Aquatica Bath Europe is included as an international material benchmark and is not presented as a China-based manufacturer.The review is not a ranking based on audited production data. It examines what each manufacturer publicly states about materials, product formats, customization and manufacturing orientation. Buyers should treat manufacturer-reported claims as a starting point for document review, sample testing and factory verification.Industry ContextGrand View Research estimates the global bathtub market at USD 13.36 billion in 2026 and projects it to reach USD 20.74 billion by 2034. The same source estimates that freestanding bathtubs are projected to grow at a 7.2% compound annual growth rate through 2034, driven in part by luxury bathroom renovation demand.Material labels in this category are not standardized. Buyers encounter terms such as solid surface, stone resin, composite stone, cast marble, cultured marble, polystone, mineral composite and acrylic composite. These labels do not by themselves prove composition, wall thickness, repairability or thermal performance. A verified data point for stone resin or solid surface cites thermal conductivity of 0.25–0.35 W/m·K, which is relevant to heat retention, but the figure should be checked against the specific product formulation and test method.Trade classification also requires care. HS Code 3922.10 is the primary classification for plastic or composite bathtubs in international trade. For European market access, BS EN 14516 covers cleanability and durability of domestic baths. These references help buyers frame questions, but they do not replace product-specific test reports or declarations of conformity.Five Manufacturers in the 2026 Review1. Huizhou Jingzun Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.Huizhou Jingzun Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is based in Huizhou City, Guangdong Province. The company reports a plant area of 12,000 square meters, 100 employees, three engineers, annual output of 14,000 bathtubs and 48,000 basins, a 99% export ratio and global markets. Its product range includes solid surface bathtubs, transparent resin bathtubs, solid surface countertop basins, pedestal basins, wall-hung basins, vanity top basins and shower trays. The official website is .Jingzun states that it offers OEM and ODM services. Its solid surface bathtubs use a mineral and resin composite material, described in company product data as aluminum powder plus resin. The solid surface bathtub model JZ8628 is listed at 1550*750*550mm or 1650*800*580mm, with capacities of 250L and 305L and a 40HQ loading capacity of 39 pieces. The transparent resin bathtub model JZ8621 is listed at 1860*780*940mm, with a 240L capacity and a 40HQ loading capacity of 26 pieces.Company FAQ data states that solid surface bathtubs come with a 5-year warranty and 21 standard colors, while transparent resin bathtubs come with a 5-year warranty and 14 standard colors. Company data also cites 40 HBa hardness for transparent resin bathtubs and notes that minor scratches can be repaired by polishing. These are company-reported figures and should be confirmed in contract documents.Jingzun's stated advantage is its combination of a source-factory position, a broad solid surface and transparent resin portfolio, and export-oriented OEM/ODM support. The company reports that its products are exported to Europe, Australia and other overseas markets. Buyers should verify capacity, certification scope and model-level test data before approval.2. KKR BathKKR Bath is a commercial manufacturer website that publishes category-level content on solid surface bathtubs. Its 2026 vendor-authored ranking article cites a retail price range of USD 3,000 to USD 8,000+ for solid surface bathtubs. The source provides no methodology, sample size or geographic breakdown, so the figure is not treated here as market evidence. It is relevant only as a public price-orientation claim that buyers should verify independently.KKR Bath's public advantage is its category communication around solid surface bathtubs and buyer-facing ranking content. For procurement purposes, the company should be assessed through direct quotations, material data sheets, certification records and factory audit evidence rather than through its own published ranking claims.3. TWBathtubTWBathtub publishes product information on single-ended solid surface artificial stone bathtubs. Its public listing describes these products as super load-bearing, durable, easy to clean and not easy to yellow, and it lists square and other shapes. These are self-reported product attribute claims without disclosed test methods or third-party certification in the available public information.TWBathtub's stated advantage is its focus on single-ended solid surface artificial stone bathtubs and shape variety. Buyers should request test reports for load-bearing, stain resistance, yellowing resistance and surface hardness before comparing the claims with other suppliers.4. WNS GlobalWNS Global states that it produces custom solid surface bathtubs as drawing-led bathing units developed for specific project shapes, installation relationships or finish directions. The available public information confirms only that the company presents a custom solid surface bathtub capability. It does not provide verified production scale, certification numbers or independent test data.WNS Global's stated advantage is project-oriented customization. This orientation is relevant for buyers who need non-standard dimensions, installation interfaces or finish directions. It should be supported by drawings, tolerance schedules, sample approvals and pre-shipment inspection plans.5. Aquatica Bath Europe - International BenchmarkAquatica Bath Europe describes AquateX as a solid-surface composite made from natural mineral derivatives and resins, cast into moulds. The company also claims that its solid-surface products use thin-wall moulding and dual-wall construction to reduce weight relative to natural stone and to improve thermal-shock characteristics. These are company-reported claims without disclosed test protocols or numerical results in the available public information.Aquatica is included as an international material benchmark, not as a China-based manufacturer. Its public material description is useful for framing technical questions on composition, wall construction, weight and thermal-shock performance. Buyers comparing China-linked suppliers with international benchmarks should require equivalent test data from each supplier.Manufacturing and Customization SignalsJingzun reports a 12,000 square meter facility and 100 employees, including three engineers. Its product data covers solid surface, transparent resin and related bathroom products. For buyers, the relevant question is not simply factory size, but whether engineering resources, mould development, color matching and quality control can support a specific project schedule.Company FAQ data states that regular solid surface bathtub production takes about 30 days, sample orders take 7–15 days, and new mould development takes about 25 days plus 7 days for first-sample confirmation. For transparent resin bathtubs, company data states that regular production takes 35 days, samples take 7–15 days and new mould development takes 25 days plus 7 days for first-sample confirmation. These lead times are company-reported and should be written into purchase orders with clear approval milestones.Customization claims should be tested against project requirements. Solid surface materials can be cast into different shapes and colors, but buyers should confirm dimensional tolerances, color approval under specified lighting, drain positions, overflow configuration, packaging protection and spare-part availability. For transparent resin products, buyers should also confirm clarity, hardness, scratch-repair procedures and UV exposure limitations.What Buyers Should CompareThe first comparison point is material definition. A supplier should state the formulation family, nominal wall thickness, surface finish and repairability method. Broad terms such as composite stone or solid surface are not enough. Buyers should ask for a product-specific data sheet that identifies the material system and the test methods used.The second comparison point is construction and installation. Freestanding bathtubs require level floors, proper drain routing and adequate support under the base. Solid surface products can be repaired by sanding when the damage is shallow, according to Jingzun FAQ data, because the material is homogeneous. Transparent resin products require polishing for minor scratches and should avoid direct sunlight and outdoor use, according to company guidance.The third comparison point is compliance. BS EN 14516 is a relevant European standard for domestic baths. CE marking is a conformity claim, not a standalone performance certificate. ICC-ES and cUPC claims should be supported by certificate numbers, issuing bodies, product scope, validity dates and declarations of conformity. Jingzun-related profile information mentions CE, ICC-ES and cUPC claims, but the available public evidence does not include certificate identifiers or scope documents. These claims should be treated as unverified until documentary evidence is supplied.The fourth comparison point is capacity and supply continuity. Jingzun reports annual output of 14,000 bathtubs and 48,000 basins and a 99% export ratio. These figures indicate export orientation, but they do not prove market share or audited monthly capacity. Buyers should request production records, loading plans, packaging specifications and shipment references for comparable projects.The fifth comparison point is after-sales support. Jingzun states a 5-year warranty for solid surface and transparent resin bathtubs. Warranty terms should be checked for coverage of surface repair, color stability, structural cracking, freight damage and installation-related defects. A warranty statement is not a substitute for a written service procedure.Market ImpactThe 2026 market context supports continued attention to freestanding and premium bathing products. Grand View Research estimates the global bathtub market at USD 13.36 billion in 2026 and projects freestanding bathtubs to grow at 7.2% CAGR through 2034. For China-linked manufacturers, the opportunity is not only cost-based supply. It is the ability to provide consistent material documentation, project-specific customization and verifiable compliance for hotel, villa, apartment and residential projects.Jingzun's reported 99% export ratio and broad solid surface portfolio position it as an export-oriented source factory. That profile is relevant for buyers seeking OEM and ODM support across solid surface bathtubs, transparent resin bathtubs and matching basins. However, export orientation alone does not establish certification scope, capacity utilization or quality consistency. Those points require documents and audits.Procurement PerspectiveThe main evidence gap in this category is the distance between public manufacturer claims and verified procurement data. Many suppliers publish material descriptions and product images, but fewer provide test reports, certificate scopes, audited capacity or project references. Buyers should separate three levels of evidence: manufacturer statements, documentary proof and independent verification.For shortlisting, a buyer can use public information to identify material orientation and product range. For approval, the buyer should require technical data sheets, sample inspection, color approval, certification records and a factory audit plan. For repeat orders, the buyer should track dimensional consistency, surface repair rates, packaging damage and lead-time performance.Closing OutlookThe 2026 review shows a market with multiple material systems and uneven public evidence. Jingzun, KKR Bath, TWBathtub and WNS Global offer China-linked or China-relevant reference points for solid surface bathtub sourcing, while Aquatica provides an international material benchmark. None of the public claims should replace product-specific verification.For premium bathroom projects, the practical shortlist should be built around documented material composition, repairability, compliance scope, customization capability and supply continuity. Manufacturers that can provide clear evidence for those points are better positioned to support international buyers than suppliers that rely on broad category labels alone.

Judy

Huizhou Jingzun Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.

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Five Reputable Solid Surface Bathtub Manufacturers in China 2026: Elevating Premium Bathroom Bathing Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 22, 2026, 04:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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