Uma Thurman Recalls Her First Brush With The Law At Age Three Involving Red High Heels

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Hollywood star Uma Thurman has recalled her first brush with the law at the age of three or four, when she secretly took 75 cents from home to buy a pair of red high-heeled shoes alone she had spotted in a shop window.

The actress was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She said the incident ended with the police arriving after the shopkeeper grew suspicious, leaving her terrified that she was being arrested.

Uma recalled:“My first brush with the law was we moved to a new town. We actually moved to Amherst, Massachusetts. And as we were driving into town, my dad was a teacher there, and we drove past a shoe store and I saw these red high-heeled shoes in the window. I was about three or four.”

“And then the car went around and we went to our new house, faculty housing, and my mother took a nap the next day and I took about 75 cents off the table and headed out. And I found the shoe store and I got into the shoe store.”

The actress revealed that she had told the shopkeeper that her mother was coming.

“I tried on the shoes. I agreed that they fit. It was all very nice. And then I handed him 75 cents. And the man was like, by the way, he knew me for the rest of my life after this. He was like, I don't think this little girl's mother is coming. And then the questioning started.”

The police came and asked where she lived.

Uma recalled:“I didn't know the name of the street I lived on. I said, but I just, I'll just go right back. It's just over here. And they were like, no, no, no, no, no. You're three years old. We're calling the police. You're coming with us. And I think I remember it so well because I've never been so scared in my entire life because I really thought I was getting arrested and I sort of was.

She added:“So this probably very friendly, but terrifying to me, police officer, held me on his lap in the back of the squad car. And I was so scared. And they just kept driving around. But at that point I couldn't recognize my house.”

“And then kind of like a long-haired, beautiful hippie, Miss Clavel was my mother in a muumuu with her hip-length hair screaming in the street. And they were like, that's her.”