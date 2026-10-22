Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh Extend Birthday Wishes To Amit Shah Praises His Commitment To National Security

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology Nara Lokesh on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, praising his commitment to national security and the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

CM Naidu extended his birthday greetings to HM Shah, highlighting his leadership and dedication to the country.

In a message posted on X, CM Naidu said,“Warmest birthday greetings to our Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji on his birthday. Your unwavering dedication, strong leadership, and tireless efforts for the nation's security and unity continue to inspire us all. Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more years of service to our great nation.”

Nara Lokesh, the national working president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), also took to the social media platform X to convey his wishes.

“Warm birthday wishes to Hon'ble Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah ji. Your resolve to keep our nation secure and your tireless work for a Viksit Bharat inspire millions of us. Andhra Pradesh is grateful for your steady support to the people of our state. Wishing you good health, happiness and many more years of service to the nation,” he wrote.

HM Shah was born to Gujarati parents in 1964 in Mumbai. He is considered one of the BJP's chief strategists and a close confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His political career has been marked by several key milestones, including the abrogation of Article 370, the enforcement of major internal security reforms, and a focus on cooperative federalism.

At the age of 16, Amit Shah joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and began participating in the RSS' student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

In 1989, Amit Shah was given his first organisational assignment when he was made the secretary of the Ahmedabad BJP. This marked a significant milestone in his political journey.

In 1997, he contested his first election during the Gujarat Assembly polls from the Sarkhej constituency. He served as MLA for Sarkhej and Naranpura for his first term from 1997 to 2017. In 2002, he was made a Minister in the Gujarat Cabinet.

In 2014, he was made the National President of the BJP.

A member of Parliament for Gujarat's Gandhinagar, HM Shah has served as the 31st Minister of Home Affairs since 2019, the longest-serving holder of the office in the country's history. He has also been the first Minister of Cooperation since July 2021.