Anupam Kher: Been Almost Two Months Since I Last Met My Mother

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared an emotional note about missing his mother, Dulari, revealing that it has been almost two months since they last met.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared two photographs of his mother and recalled their daily FaceTime conversations on brother Raju Kher's phone.

“Maa se mile lagbhag do mahine ho gaye hain. Roz Raju ke phone par FaceTime par baat hoti hai. Maa smartphone nahi chahti hain. Aaj baat karte-karte bolin,“Tu kab aayega? Kitne din ho gaye tujhse mile hue. Tu meri shakal bhool toh nahi gaya?”

(It has been almost two months since I last met my mother. We talk every day on FaceTime using Raju's phone. Mom doesn't want a smartphone. Today, while we were talking, she said,“When are you coming home? It's been so long since I saw you. You haven't forgotten what I look like, have you?)

“Sunkar hansi bhi aayi aur aankhein bhi bhar aayin. Kitni masoom hain Maa! Main unki shakal dekhte hue hi toh unse baat kar raha tha. Lekin phir laga, main samajh raha hoon ki woh kya kehna chahti hain.”

(I laughed when I heard that, but my eyes welled up too. How innocent she is! I was talking to her while looking at her face on the screen. But then I realised that I understood what she was really trying to say.)

“Jab tak gale na laga lein, paas baithkar jee bhar ke baatein na kar lein, tab tak Maa ke liye kahaan milna hota hai! Phone par chehra dikh jaata hai, lekin bachche ke ghar aane ka intezaar toh wahin ka wahin rehta hai. Phir bolin,“Achha chal, apna khayal rakh. Koi baat nahi... koi baat nahi.” Unke is“koi baat nahi” mein bhi kitna kuch tha.”

(For a mother, a video call can never replace meeting her child. Until she can hug them, sit beside them and talk to her heart's content, it never really feels like a proper reunion. She can see her child's face on the phone, but her longing for them to come home remains just the same. Then she said,“Alright, take care of yourself. It's okay... it's okay.” There was so much hidden in those words,“It's okay.”)

“Kaise bataun tujhe, Maa, ki teri shakal toh mere dil mein basi hui hai. Aankhein band karta hoon toh tere hazaaron chehre nazar aate hain. Kabhi hanste hue, kabhi daantte hue, kabhi fikr karte hue... aur har baar utna hi pyaar karte hue. Teri shakal kaise bhool sakta hoon, Maa? Meri toh poori duniya hi tere aanchal mein hai. #DulariRocks #MomsAreTheBest.”

(How do I tell you, Mom, that your face is etched in my heart? When I close my eyes, I see a thousand different versions of you. Sometimes laughing, sometimes scolding me, sometimes worrying about me... and loving me just as much every single time. How could I ever forget your face, Mom? My entire world rests in the shelter of your embrace. #DulariRocks #MomsAreTheBest.)