Big Tech Firms Profiting From Surge In Anti-Indian Hate: Raja Krishnamoorthi

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 22 (IANS) Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has accused big tech companies of profiting from a surge in anti-Indian hate on social media and called on Congress to hold them accountable, weeks after a plot to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in his home state of Illinois.

“Anti-Indian hate is exploding on social media, and Big Tech is profiting from it,” Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat from Illinois, wrote on X late on Wednesday (local time).

“These companies have no incentive to stop the hatred they help spread. Congress must hold them accountable,” he said.

The post, which carried a 47-second video, did not name any specific company or set out what legislative steps he intends to pursue.

The remarks come as Krishnamoorthi leads a push in Congress for a federal response to the plot at the Balaji temple in Aurora, Illinois.

On Tuesday, Krishnamoorthi led 105 lawmakers, including every Indian-American member of Congress and Senators Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth, Andy Kim and Chris Van Hollen, in urging FBI Director Kash Patel to investigate the plot as a federal hate crime. The lawmakers sought written answers by October 29.

“The alleged combination of targeted racial hatred, a religious setting, and preparations for mass violence demands a comprehensive federal response,” the letter said.

Among its five questions, the letter asked the FBI about the role of online platforms and possible accomplices, and how the bureau distinguishes online threats from speech protected by the First Amendment.

The letter also criticised administration messaging, including a Department of Homeland Security post and an Education Department post, saying such messaging“risks lending governmental legitimacy to racial and religious stereotyping”.

The accused, Alexandros Paporakis, 19, of Palatine, faces state charges of making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of a short-barrelled rifle. A Cook County judge ordered him detained. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 30, according to local media reports.

Police said Paporakis left a white-supremacist manifesto targeting Indians and South Asians.

Krishnamoorthi was at the temple at the time of the alleged attack attempt.