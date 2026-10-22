India Developing Safeguards For AI Use In Defence Through Framework For Evaluation

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Oct 22 (IANS) As artificial intelligence (AI) enters the military domain around the world, India has said that it is developing safeguards for its use in defence.

"India has developed a domestic framework for evaluating the trustworthiness of AI in defence", built around principles including reliability, safety and transparency, BJP Lok Sabha member Kamaljeet Sehrawat said on Wednesday (local time).

India was a co-sponsor of the first-ever UN informal exchanges on AI in the military domain that were held in June in Geneva, she said.

The General Assembly, through a resolution last December, called for the convening of the informal exchange on "artificial intelligence in the military domain and its implications for international peace and security".

Speaking at the General Assembly's First Committee that deals with disarmament, the BJP MP representing West Delhi touched on various issues around the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW), which deals with armaments that are extremely injurious, and India acceding to its five protocols.

"India accords high priority to IED (improvised explosive devices) threat mitigation and victim assistance" under its second protocol, she said.

The protocol provides "a framework for addressing IEDs, often deployed by terrorists and illegal armed groups", she said.

India has adhered to its commitments under the protocol, which deals with land mines and IEDs.

"India has met its obligation under the protocol, including on non-production of non-detectable mines and rendering all anti-personnel mines detectable", Sehrawat said.

India is a signatory to Protocol V on clearing remnants of conflicts and is "deeply conscious of the humanitarian harm caused by explosive remnants of war".

To contribute to mitigating this, India has run over 30 limb fitment camps, fitting more than 15,000 artificial limbs across several countries in recent years for the victims, Sehrawat said.