CM Dhami Hails Amit Shah's Leadership, Security Work On His Birthday

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended birthday greetings to Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, acknowledging his leadership and contributions to internal security, the cooperative sector and the country's development.

In a post on social media platform X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conveyed his wishes to Shah, describing him as a skilled administrator who has opened new avenues of prosperity for millions through cooperatives and contributed to strengthening the country's internal security and development.

In his birthday message, Dhami wrote,“Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the country's esteemed Union Home and Cooperation Minister, the honourable Shri Amit Shah ji, the former national president of the BJP and a skilled administrator who has opened new doors of prosperity in the lives of millions through cooperatives and, by prioritising the nation's interest, has given new direction to the country's internal security and development.”

Dhami further praised Shah's leadership, patriotism and commitment to the organisation, saying that these qualities continue to inspire people across the country.“Your strong leadership, unwavering patriotism, and dedication to the organisation are a source of inspiration for millions of fellow countrymen,” the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said in his post. He also prayed for Shah's good health and long life, adding,“I pray to Baba Kedar for your good health, long and auspicious life.”

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Greetings

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended birthday greetings to the Union Minister, highlighting his role in strengthening internal security, advancing the cooperative sector and building a secure India.

In his message on X, Yogi Adityanath wrote,“Heartfelt birthday greetings to the skilled strategist and organisation builder, the honourable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah ji.” Praising Shah's contributions, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said,“Your unparalleled contribution in making internal security impregnable, giving a new direction to the cooperation sector, and building a strong and secure India is invaluable.” Yogi Adityanath also prayed for Shah's well-being and longevity, stating,“I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your excellent health, long life, and a glorious life.”

BJP Wishes Union Minister

The BJP also extended birthday wishes to Shah through its official account on X.“Heartfelt birthday wishes to Shri Amit Shah, the illustrious Union Home and Cooperation Minister of India,” the party wrote. The greetings reflected appreciation of Shah's organisational leadership and his role in the Union government, while wishing him good health and a long life. (ANI)

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