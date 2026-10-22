Asian Para Games: Pramod-Manisha Bags Bronze In MD SL3SU5 LY Suhas Clinches Men's Singles SL4 Bronze

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Oct 22 (IANS) Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass secured the bronze medal in the Mixed Doubles SL3–SU5 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 after a hard-fought semifinal against Indonesia's Lani Ratri Oktila and Jikmat Ramdani here on Thursday.

The Indian pair took the opening game 21-16, but the Indonesian duo fought back to win the next two games 21-13, 21-17. Despite a closely contested decider, the Indonesian pair held their nerve to seal the match, with Bhagat and Ramdass finishing on the podium with bronze. The final score read 21-16, 13-21 and 17-21.

On the other hand, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj secured the bronze medal in the Men's Singles SL4 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 after a thrilling semifinal against Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan.

Suhas narrowly lost the opening game 21-23 in a contest where there was little to separate the two players. He responded in the second game, dominating proceedings to win 21-8 and forcing a decider.

The third game remained closely contested until the 11-point mark, before Setiawan found another gear to pull away and seal the match. The finals score read 21-23, 21-8 and 15-21.

Elsewhere, another Paralympics gold medallist Krishna Nagar and Nithya Sre Clinch bronze in Mixed Doubles SH6 losing the closely-fought semifinal against Indonesia's Rina Marlina and Subhan.

The Indian pair went down 14-21, 18-21 in a closely contested encounter, with the Indonesian duo maintaining their advantage across both games to book their place in the final.

Despite the defeat, Nagar and Nithya Sre earned a podium finish, adding another medal to India's para badminton campaign.