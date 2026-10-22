Kevin Trudeau Spotlights The Global Information Network, His Success Education Community In Over 150 Countries

MENAFN - GetNews) Kevin Trudeau explains why he built the Global Information Network as a membership community for people who want to study success principles alongside others doing the same work.

Schaumburg, Illinois, United States - October 21, 2026 - Kevin Trudeau did not start with a theory of success. He started with Mega Memory, a course he built through the American Memory Institute that sold more than $450 million between 1989 and 1993. He went on to start a golf television channel and a shopping channel in the United Kingdom, then write the number one best-selling book Natural Cures "They" Don't Want You To Know About.

Each of those ventures taught him something about what actually moves a person, or a business, from idea to result. The Global Information Network grew out of that stretch of work. Trudeau built it as a success education community, and it now has members in more than 150 countries.

"I did not want to write one more book and call it done," Trudeau says. "I wanted a place where people could keep learning the same principles I used, long after they finished the first lesson."

Why He Built a Community Instead of Another Course

Trudeau says a course ends. A community does not.

"A book sits on a shelf once you finish it," he says. "A network of people working on the same goals does not stop at the last page. People need somewhere to go back to when they hit a wall, not just a one-time download of information."

He points to his own path as the reason he values that kind of ongoing structure. Trudeau did not go to college. He nearly did not finish high school. What he had instead was early exposure to people who had already done what he wanted to do, and he says that exposure mattered more than any classroom would have.

"I did not invent these principles," he says. "I was taught them by people who had already succeeded, and then I tested them myself before I ever tried to teach them to anyone else. The Global Information Network exists so other people can get that same kind of exposure, instead of having to stumble into it the way I did."

Members in 150 Countries, One Shared Starting Point

The reach of the network, members across more than 150 countries, is not something Trudeau treats as a headline number. He describes it as proof that the underlying principles are not tied to one country, one industry, or one stage of life.

"Success does not work differently in Manila than it does in Schaumburg," he says. "The principles are the same. What changes is whether someone has been shown them yet."

He says the network's international membership reflects how often those same questions come up, regardless of where someone lives: how to set a dream, how to turn it into a chief aim with a real timeframe, and how to break that down into something a person can act on today.

What He Tells New Members to Expect

Trudeau says people often join the network expecting a shortcut and find something closer to a mirror.

"Nobody gets handed a result," he says. "What they get is a clearer look at what they have been doing wrong, and a group of people who will hold them to doing it right going forward."

He is direct about the fact that the network does not replace effort. It replaces guesswork.

"I made a lot of money before I was eighteen because I had people around me who already knew how to sell and how to market," he says. "I am not special. I just got the information early. That is the entire premise behind this network, getting people the information early instead of making them lose years finding it on their own."

A Long View of Why It Exists

Trudeau describes the Global Information Network less as a product line and more as an extension of the same instinct that led him to Mega Memory and later to his books: take something that worked for him, and put it in a form other people can use.

"I have built businesses in memory training, in television, in publishing, and in health," he says. "The network is where all of that comes together, because none of those businesses succeed without the same underlying principles. That is what I am teaching, not the specific industry, but the thinking underneath it."

About Kevin Trudeau

Kevin Trudeau is an author and entrepreneur based in Schaumburg, Illinois. He is a six-time New York Times best-selling author, including the number one best-selling book Natural Cures "They" Don't Want You To Know About and the book Your Wish Is Your Command: How to Manifest Your Desires. He founded the Global Information Network, a success education community with members in over 150 countries, and NaturalCures, a health information resource covering more than 250 conditions.