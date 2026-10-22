Rabbi Steve Karro's Personal Standard: Faith Belongs In The Small Moments, Not Just The Sanctuary

MENAFN - GetNews) Rabbi Steve Karro is committing to a simple practice: treating ordinary daily tasks, from driving to grocery shopping, as moments to ask what is expected of him, and he is sharing that standard publicly.

Miami, Florida, United States - October 21, 2026 - Rabbi Steve Karro has spent his life around sacred text. As a scribe, he restores old Torah scrolls, writes new mezuzahs and tefilin, and checks them for accuracy in communities around the world. That work is careful by nature. A single letter out of place can change the meaning of an entire passage.

He is now naming something he says has guided him just as much outside of that work: the idea that faith is not reserved for prayer or study. It shows up, or it should, in the small choices of an ordinary day.

"Every situation, I ask what the creator expects from me," Rabbi Karro said. "That question does not stop when I close a book. It comes with me to the car, to the store, to every conversation."

What the practice looks like

Rabbi Karro is committing to a specific habit: before routine tasks, he pauses to ask that same question. Driving. Buying groceries. Speaking with a neighbor. None of these are religious acts in the way that writing a Torah scroll is. He argues that is exactly the point.

"A scroll gets checked letter by letter because every part matters," he said. "A day is the same. It is made of small parts. If I only pay attention to the big ones, I am missing most of my life."

He is not proposing a ritual with steps or a script. The commitment is a pause, and a question, repeated as often as the day allows.

Why he is naming it now

Rabbi Karro said the habit is not new for him, but naming it publicly is a way to hold himself to it.

"When you say something out loud, or write it down, you cannot pretend you did not mean it," he said. "I would rather be accountable to that than keep it quiet."

He connects the practice to how he thinks about his own family and community. Personal restraint and small acts of care, he said, are what people actually see and remember, more than any single grand gesture.

"If I am not careful with the small moments, my family and friends are the ones who notice first," he said. "They need me to be the same person in the car that I am anywhere else."

Faith without a stage

Rabbi Karro draws a line between religious practice tied to a place, like a synagogue or a study hall, and religious practice that travels with a person through an ordinary day.

"My work as a scribe happens at a table, with parchment and ink," he said. "But the question I ask myself does not need a table. It works standing in a checkout line as well as it works anywhere else."

He said the habit does not require anyone to change their schedule or add something new to their day. It asks for a shift in attention during the tasks already there.

"I am not telling anyone to add another thing to their list," he said. "I am asking them to notice what is already on it, and treat it like it matters."

What he hopes it does

Rabbi Karro said he does not expect the practice to look dramatic from the outside. Someone pausing before they start the car is not a visible act. He said that is fine with him.

"Nobody needs to see it for it to count," he said. "I know when I asked the question and when I did not. That is enough to hold myself to it."

He said he plans to keep talking about the habit as part of how he describes his work, alongside his work restoring scrolls and checking mezuzahs and tefilin. The goal, he said, is not to present a finished lesson but an ongoing one.

"I am still learning this every day," he said. "I do not think that part ever finishes."

About Rabbi Steve Karro

Rabbi Steve Karro is a rabbi, scribe, and Judaica artist based in Miami Beach, Florida. He is known for restoring old Torah scrolls and writing new Torah scrolls, mezuzahs, and tefilin, along with checking these items for communities around the world. He earned his rabbinic certificate and diploma at age 19 after studying at Yeshiva Ponovich in Bnei Brak.