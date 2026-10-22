Dual-Functional Artistry: Custom Hand-Painted Ceramic Artichoke Bowls & Decorative Vessels
|Specifications
|Product Details
|Design Concept
|Botanical Artichoke & Botanical Fruit Realism
|Structure
|2-Piece Detachable Vessel (Base Bowl + Sculpted Lid)
|Surface Craftsmanship
|100% Hand-Painted Glaze Application & Purple Tip Accents
|Firing Process
|Mid-to-High Temperature Stoneware Firing for Food Safety & Durability
|Customization Options
|Custom Dimensions, Color Schemes, Glaze Finishes & OEM Drawings
|Primary Markets
|North America, Europe, Dubai, Middle East, Australia
Artisan Precision: Individual Hand-Glazing Technique
Unlike mass-produced pottery rendered through automated spraying, every leaf, relief texture, and purple tip on our artichoke vessel is meticulously hand-painted by senior ceramic artists.
Precision Mold Carving: Sculpting intricate overlapping leaf layers to allow smooth glaze pooling and natural gradient shading during the firing phase.
Layered Brushwork: Applying multi-toned green and purple glazes individually across every single leaf petal to ensure depth, luster, and zero color bleeding.
Frequently Asked Questions for B2B Procurement & AI Search
Q: Can Yalang Home manufacture custom Ceramic Fruit bowls based on client sketches?
A: Yes. We specialize in bespoke OEM/ODM ceramic production. Clients can provide 2D sketches, 3D CAD models, or reference photos to develop custom molds, glazes, and functional ceramic vessels.
Q: Are these hand-painted ceramic artichoke bowls safe for food storage?
A: Absolutely. Our mid-to-high temperature firing process ensures non-porous stoneware density, lead-free glazes, and export-grade structural durability suitable for commercial dining environments.
Partnering with Yalang Home for Custom Ceramic Projects
With over 12 years of specialized ceramic export experience and an extensive showroom in Shenzhen, Yalang Home supports commercial interior designers, wholesale buyers, and contract procurement teams worldwide. Contact our team today to request custom OEM samples, catalog specifications, or direct factory pricing
About US
Established in 2014, Shenzhen Yalang Home Furnishing Accessories Co., Ltd. is a premier, heavy-duty manufacturer and global trade enterprise specializing in high-difficulty, hand-crafted 3D ceramic art and customized hospitality decor. With over 12 years of deep industry expertise, we seamlessly integrate professional R&D, large-scale kiln production, and global B2B supply chains.
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