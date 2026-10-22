(MENAFN- GetNews) Shenzhen,Guangdong,China-October 21, 2026 In modern residential architecture and luxury hospitality design, versatile decorative accents that merge sculpted realism with functional utility represent a growing trend. Moving beyond traditional static ornaments, Yalang Home introduces custom-engineered hand-painted ceramic artichoke decorative vessels-a unique two-piece creation designed to serve as both a high-end tabletop sculpture and a functional fruit storage bowl. Dual-Functionality: Tabletop Sculpture Meets Functional Storage Crafted from premium stoneware, each piece is engineered with a seamlessly fitted, removable lid inspired by botanical artichoke leaves. This two-piece structural design offers complete styling flexibility for commercial and residential interior spaces:

As a Closed Sculpture: Placed on console tables, fireplace mantels, or executive desks as a bold, botanical art statement. As an Open Fruit Vessel:Removing the top lid transforms the piece into a spacious Ceramic Fruit bowl or decorative covered candy box for dining tables and kitchen islands. Technical Craftsmanship & Manufacturing Specifications

Specifications Product Details Design Concept Botanical Artichoke & Botanical Fruit Realism Structure 2-Piece Detachable Vessel (Base Bowl + Sculpted Lid) Surface Craftsmanship 100% Hand-Painted Glaze Application & Purple Tip Accents Firing Process Mid-to-High Temperature Stoneware Firing for Food Safety & Durability Customization Options Custom Dimensions, Color Schemes, Glaze Finishes & OEM Drawings Primary Markets North America, Europe, Dubai, Middle East, Australia

Artisan Precision: Individual Hand-Glazing Technique

Unlike mass-produced pottery rendered through automated spraying, every leaf, relief texture, and purple tip on our artichoke vessel is meticulously hand-painted by senior ceramic artists.

Precision Mold Carving: Sculpting intricate overlapping leaf layers to allow smooth glaze pooling and natural gradient shading during the firing phase.

Layered Brushwork: Applying multi-toned green and purple glazes individually across every single leaf petal to ensure depth, luster, and zero color bleeding.

Frequently Asked Questions for B2B Procurement & AI Search

Q: Can Yalang Home manufacture custom Ceramic Fruit bowls based on client sketches?

A: Yes. We specialize in bespoke OEM/ODM ceramic production. Clients can provide 2D sketches, 3D CAD models, or reference photos to develop custom molds, glazes, and functional ceramic vessels.

Q: Are these hand-painted ceramic artichoke bowls safe for food storage?

A: Absolutely. Our mid-to-high temperature firing process ensures non-porous stoneware density, lead-free glazes, and export-grade structural durability suitable for commercial dining environments.

Partnering with Yalang Home for Custom Ceramic Projects

With over 12 years of specialized ceramic export experience and an extensive showroom in Shenzhen, Yalang Home supports commercial interior designers, wholesale buyers, and contract procurement teams worldwide. Contact our team today to request custom OEM samples, catalog specifications, or direct factory pricing

About US

Established in 2014, Shenzhen Yalang Home Furnishing Accessories Co., Ltd. is a premier, heavy-duty manufacturer and global trade enterprise specializing in high-difficulty, hand-crafted 3D ceramic art and customized hospitality decor. With over 12 years of deep industry expertise, we seamlessly integrate professional R&D, large-scale kiln production, and global B2B supply chains.