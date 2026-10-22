Amy Mazza Macintyre MD On The Lesson She Took From Staying Small

MENAFN - GetNews) Amy Mazza MacIntyre MD shares what nearly two decades of running a small, independent practice in Bryn Mawr taught her about patience, attention, and what it actually means to grow.

Bryn Mawr, PA, United States - October 21, 2026 - When Amy Mazza MacIntyre MD started her practice in 2006, she had a choice many people face early in their careers: build something bigger, or build something she could actually stand behind.

She chose the second option. Her practice has stayed small on purpose. One PA works alongside her. One person handles the administrative side. That is the whole operation, and it has stayed that way by design rather than by accident.

"I think there's a version of success that just means more," MacIntyre says. "More clients, more staff, more hours booked. I never wanted that version. I wanted to know the people I was working with, and I wanted them to know they could reach me."

What Staying Small Taught Her

MacIntyre says the biggest lesson from running things this way is not about her field. It is about time, and how easy it is to lose track of what it is for.

"When you keep something small, you notice things you would otherwise miss," she says. "You notice when someone is having a harder week than usual. You notice the small details in a conversation. None of that happens if you are moving too fast to pay attention."

She compares it to the difference between skimming a book and reading it closely. Both get you to the last page. Only one of them tells you anything true about what you read.

"Scale has a cost," MacIntyre says. "Sometimes that cost is worth paying. In my case, I decided it wasn't."

The Value of Time Spent Well

MacIntyre is careful to say this is not a lesson only about work. She applies the same thinking to how she spends time outside of it.

"I've noticed that people plan their careers a lot more carefully than they plan their weekends," she says. "We think hard about job offers and promotions, and then we let our free time just happen to us. I don't think that's an accident. I think it's a habit."

Her own approach is to treat downtime with the same intention she brings to her practice: decide what actually matters to her, and protect it, rather than letting a calendar fill up by default.

"If something is worth having, it's worth being deliberate about," she says. "That goes for a practice. It also goes for a Saturday."

Advice She Would Give Anyone Starting Out

Asked what she would tell someone early in their career who is deciding how big to build something, MacIntyre does not offer a formula. She offers a question instead.

"Ask yourself what you'd be giving up in exchange for more," she says. "Sometimes the answer is nothing, and you should go ahead. But sometimes the answer is attention, or depth, or the chance to actually know the people you work with. If that's the trade, think hard before you make it."

She is quick to add that staying small is not the only right path, and that it would not suit everyone. It suited her, in her community, doing her particular work.

"I'm not telling anyone else how to run their life," she says. "I'm just saying I made a choice a long time ago, and almost twenty years later, I still think it was the right one."

About Amy Mazza MacIntyre MD

Amy Mazza MacIntyre MD is a psychiatrist and the owner of a private outpatient practice in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, which she started in 2006. She works alongside one physician assistant and one administrative staff member, treating children, adolescents, and adults.