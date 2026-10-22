Forever Steel Shares ERW Steel Pipe Guidance On Internal Weld Bead Acceptance

MENAFN - GetNews) Forever Steel highlights ERW steel pipe procurement guidance covering internal weld bead removal, bore clearance and inspection records for project buyers and fabricators.

CHANGSHA, China - October 21, 2026 - Forever Steel Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is sharing its technical guidance on electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipe internal weld bead acceptance with international buyers and fabricators. Available through the company's online technical resources, the guidance addresses how purchasing teams can define internal finish and bore clearance before ordering pipe for downstream assembly, lining or inspection operations.

The announcement draws attention to a procurement detail that can be missed when an inquiry specifies only diameter, wall thickness and grade. An instruction such as 'internal weld bead removed' does not, by itself, define the acceptable remaining seam profile or demonstrate that a particular component can pass through the finished pipe.

The resource explains internal scarfing, the cutting operation used to remove the projection formed at the inside weld seam. It asks buyers to distinguish residual bead height, any depression left by cutting, remaining wall thickness and functional passage. These are separate acceptance questions and should be addressed with suitable measurement methods and agreed records.

For applications involving an internal sleeve or an inserted component, the guidance recommends defining the component's dimensions, insertion length and required clearance. Where a passage check is specified, the gauge geometry and tested length should be recorded. A result obtained with one short plug should not be treated as proof that a different sleeve or inspection device will behave in the same way.

The guidance also distinguishes internal surface finishing from weld integrity. Removing the inside bead does not change the welded manufacturing route. Surface-profile inspection, weld examination, heat-treatment evidence and pressure testing answer different questions; the required checks remain governed by the applicable specification and purchase order.

Readers can access the technical article, ERW Pipe Internal Weld Bead: Scarfing, Clearance and Buyer Acceptance Checks, at .

Alongside the article, Forever Steel's ERW product information encourages buyers to confirm the permitted manufacturing route and governing standard before comparing quotations. Requests should identify grade, outside diameter, wall thickness or schedule, length, end preparation, coating and inspection requirements. Particular size and wall combinations, as well as any special bore requirements, need quotation confirmation rather than assumptions based on a general product range.

The product reference is available at .

By connecting the application requirement with the inspection evidence, the resources provide a practical starting point for technical discussions before production. They are intended to support clearer inquiries and acceptance documentation; project specifications, approved procedures and the final purchase agreement determine the requirements for each order.

About Forever Steel Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Forever Steel Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a China-based supplier of steel pipes and pipe fittings serving international project procurement. Its published product range includes ERW, seamless, longitudinal submerged arc welded and spiral submerged arc welded pipes, together with coated pipe options. The company provides online technical resources on product selection, dimensions, coatings and inspection.

Media contact: Chuck Yu, Marketing Manager, Forever Steel Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Email: .... Telephone: +86 15674993216.