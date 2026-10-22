Barry Gallant: The Questions To Ask Before Any Paving Or Concrete Job Starts

MENAFN - GetNews) Barry Gallant, a Manchester, New Hampshire tradesman with decades of hands-on work in paving, landscaping, concrete, and masonry, shares the questions he thinks homeowners should ask before they hire anyone for ground-up work.

Manchester, New Hampshire, Hillsborough - October 21, 2026 - Barry Gallant, a Manchester, New Hampshire tradesman with decades of hands-on work in paving, landscaping, concrete, and masonry, shares the questions he thinks homeowners should ask before they hire anyone for ground-up work.

Why the Right Questions Matter More Than the Estimate

Most people shop a paving or concrete job the way they shop anything else. They get three numbers and pick the one in the middle. Barry Gallant has spent his working life on the other side of that conversation, doing the actual labor, and he says the price is the easiest part to compare. The harder part is knowing what to ask before anyone breaks ground.

He has worked across paving, landscaping, concrete, and masonry over the years, which means he has seen jobs done right and jobs that had to be redone. The difference almost always traces back to a question nobody asked at the start.

What Is Actually Under the Ground

Before any driveway, patio, or walkway goes in, Gallant says the first question is about what is underneath it. Soil that has not been checked or prepared properly will not hold up, no matter how good the surface looks on day one.

"Ask what they're doing to the base before they touch the top," he says. "Anybody can make something look good for a season. The base is what decides if it still looks good in five years."

He has seen plenty of work that skipped this step because it is invisible once the job is finished. The homeowner cannot see it, so it is tempting for a crew in a hurry to shortcut it.

Who Is Actually Showing up to Do the Work

Gallant also tells people to ask who will be on site, not just who they are talking to on the phone. A job can be sold by one person and done by a crew with a different level of experience.

"Find out who's doing the actual digging, pouring, and finishing," he says. "That's the person whose hands the job is really in."

He says this matters more on concrete and masonry work, where mistakes are hard to fix once material sets. A rushed pour or a poorly mixed batch cannot be patched the way a mowed lawn can be mowed again.

Timing, Weather, and Why It Is Not Just a Scheduling Detail

Having worked outdoors for years, Gallant says weather is not a side issue, it is part of the job itself. Concrete and asphalt both behave differently depending on temperature and moisture, and a crew that ignores that is setting the homeowner up for problems later.

He says it is fair to ask what happens if weather turns during the job, and whether the crew will wait it out or push through anyway.

"If somebody tells you weather doesn't matter, that's a question answered right there," he says.

What Happens After the Work Is Done

The last question Gallant points to is the simplest one, and the one people forget most: what happens if something goes wrong after the crew leaves. Settling, cracking, drainage issues, these things sometimes show up weeks or months later, not on the day the job wraps up.

He says homeowners should ask directly whether someone will come back if that happens, rather than assuming it.

"A lot of this work is physical and it's outside, so things don't always go perfectly," he says. "What matters is whether somebody stands behind it after the truck pulls away."

A Perspective Built From Doing the Work Himself

Gallant has worked with his hands since he was young, moving between paving, landscaping, concrete, and masonry work over the years. He says that kind of background gives him a view of these jobs that is different from someone who only manages them from an office.

"I've done the digging, the pouring, the finishing, all of it," he says. "When I say what to ask, it's because I know what gets skipped when nobody's asking."

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About Barry Gallant

Barry Gallant is a tradesman based in Manchester, New Hampshire, with a background in paving, landscaping, concrete work, and masonry. He has worked in blue collar labor since his high school years and continues to draw on that hands-on experience across the trades he has worked in throughout his career.

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