Amer Abdallah On The Warning Signs Fighters Miss Before Going International

MENAFN - GetNews) Amer Abdallah says the clearest signs of a bad international deal show up long before a fighter ever signs anything.

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - October 21, 2026 - Boxing has grown into a global business. Fighters now travel to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Africa, Europe and other new markets for fights that pay more than anything available at home. Amer Abdallah has worked inside that growth directly, from managing several international fighters careers to his executive work on boxing initiatives in the Middle East.

Abdallah says the risk in these deals rarely shows up in the fight itself. It shows up earlier, in the conversations and paperwork that happen before a fighter ever steps on a plane.

"Fighters get excited about the number on the page," Abdallah says. "They don't ask who is actually behind it, the source of the funding or what happens if the event changes shape six months out. That's where I've seen people get hurt the most, not in the ring."

The Promoter Who Will Not Name Names

One sign Abdallah tells fighters to watch for is a promoter or representative who stays vague about who else is involved in a deal. International boxing events often involve a layered set of parties: a promotional company, a local partner, a broadcast arm, sometimes a government-linked entity.

"If someone can't clearly tell you who is paying the purse and who is organizing the event, that's not a small detail," Abdallah says. "That's the whole deal. Ask directly, and if the answer keeps moving, pay attention to that."

Abdallah's own path through Skill Challenge Entertainment and other regional boxing efforts gave him a view of how many parties can sit behind a single fight card. He says fighters are entitled to know who those parties are before they commit.

Purses That Change Shape

A second warning sign Abdallah points to is a purse structure that shifts after a fighter has already agreed to terms. This can appear as new deductions, revised payment schedules, VAT payments, or currency and transfer terms that were never discussed upfront.

"The number you agree to should be the net number that shows up," Abdallah says. "If it starts moving around after you've said yes, that's a signal to slow down, not speed up."

He says this is especially true in markets where a fighter may not have existing relationships or legal support on the ground. Abdallah's experience representing fighters internationally, including Badou Jack's title fights and business dealings abroad, has shown him how much distance can work against an athlete who does not have someone checking the details.“A key baseline in these negotiations with newer entities are escrows or pre payments. That's the safest approach”.

Speed as Pressure

A third sign, according to Abdallah, is pressure to sign quickly. International fight opportunities often come with real deadlines, since cards and broadcast windows get locked in early. But Abdallah separates a real deadline from manufactured urgency.

"There's a difference between 'we need an answer by Friday' and 'sign tonight or it's gone,'" he says. "The second one is usually designed to stop you from asking questions. A legitimate opportunity can survive a few days of review."

The Difference Experience Makes

Abdallah's view on this comes from having sat on both sides of the table. He built an undefeated professional kickboxing career while also promoting his own fights, running a large promotional entity, advising several international countries and running a gym, long before he moved into management and international boxing business. That combination means he has reviewed contracts as a fighter and negotiated them as an executive.

"When you've lived both sides, you read a contract differently," Abdallah says. "You're not just looking at the number. You're looking at what happens if the event gets postponed, who controls rights, what happens to the purse if a fight gets changed at the last minute and everything in between."

He tells fighters entering international markets to treat those questions as standard, not as a sign of distrust. "Asking who's behind a deal, how the money moves, and why you need to sign today instead of next week isn't being difficult," he says. "It's just doing the work before you do the fight."

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About Amer Abdallah

Amer Abdallah is a Global Boxing Advisor and President of MF Pro Boxing, based in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is a boxing executive, international sports advisor, promoter, and manager whose career spans professional boxing, athlete representation, and global sports business, including work with Badou Jack, Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr., and boxing initiatives across the Middle East.

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