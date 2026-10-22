MENAFN - GetNews)No Waitlist This Holiday Season: EUROWATCH OC Has Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet Ready in Newport Beach, CAEUROWATCH OC, a Newport Beach luxury watch dealer, is welcoming holiday buyers with Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, F.P. Journe, and other brands, with priority insured shipping across the United States.

Newport Beach, California - October 21, 2026 - EUROWATCH OC, a luxury watch dealer on the Lido Peninsula, today opened its holiday season for Thanksgiving and Christmas gifting. The showroom and online store carry Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, F.P. Journe, Richard Mille, Cartier, Omega, Vacheron Constantin, IWC, Hublot, Panerai and Tudor, and orders ship to buyers across the United States with priority insured delivery.

The selection includes watches under $10,000 as well as statement pieces. The Role, Patek Philippe, andAudemars Piguet collections sit alongside bracelets, earrings, rings, and wedding bands. Unworn watches sit next to certified examples, and each passes a multi-point authentication inspection before it is listed. New arrivals go up on theNew In Store Arrivals page as they come in.

EUROWATCH OC is opening the season in October so buyers have time to see pieces in person and arrange delivery well before Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"Buying a watch as a gift is personal, and it goes better when there is time to do it properly," said Raj Pranav, founder of EUROWATCH OC. "We opened the season early so people can come in and try pieces on, and we can talk through what they are looking for. You can buy anything we have in stock directly, with no manufacturer waitlist. If you are in Newport Beach, drop by the showroom or give us a call. We are glad to help with anything watch-related."

The showroom at 3388 Via Lido Ave in Newport Beach is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments are available for private viewings. Online orders ship through FedEx Express with priority handling, full insurance, and free shipping. Purchases include a seven-day return period.

The showroom serves buyers across Orange County, including Corona del Mar, Laguna Beach, Irvine and Huntington Beach. The company also ships to customers in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, San Diego and elsewhere in California and the country.

Buyers researching a first purchase can start with the EUROWATCH OC resources page, which links to buying guides, FAQs and a Rolex serial number lookup. For references not in stock, the watch sourcing service searches the company's global dealer network for a specific model. EUROWATCH OC also offers same-day valuations and immediate payment to owners who sell or trade a watch, and some customers put that value toward a holiday purchase.

About EUROWATCH OC

EUROWATCH OC is a luxury watch dealer at 3388 Via Lido Ave in Newport Beach, California. Raj Pranav founded the company in 2015 and opened the Lido Peninsula showroom in July 2024. It buys, sells, trades, appraises, and sources watches from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and other brands. Its mission is to give collectors and first-time buyers a direct, authenticated way to buy and sell luxury watches, and it holds a 5.0 rating across more than 360 Google reviews.