TACH Group Presents Strategic Partnership Framework For Waste-To-Energy Projects In Africa And The Arab World

MENAFN - GetNews) Transforming municipal waste into electricity through advanced pyrolysis technology, TACH Group Global Energy presents a powerful collaboration model that brings together governments, technology providers, and international development finance institutions.

İZMİR, Turkey - October 21, 2026 - As a pioneering clean technology enterprise in the field of waste-to-energy conversion, TACH Group Global Energy is bringing to life infrastructure projects that offer permanent solutions to chronic waste and energy crises in developing economies across Africa and the Arab World. The company establishes a win-win-focused strategic partnership model among host governments, TACH Group engineering, and global investors.

Converting municipal solid waste-which has become unmanageable due to rapid population growth and urbanization-into high-capacity energy via eco-friendly pyrolysis systems, TACH Group seeks to establish strategic cooperation with international development banks, green climate funds, and global financial institutions interested in sustainable infrastructure development. The proposed framework is designed to facilitate project-specific partnerships that combine environmental objectives with long-term economic sustainability. Potential collaborations would be evaluated through feasibility assessments, independent due diligence, and mutually agreed commercial arrangements.

"AFRI-NECOM" (National Energy Consortium Model)

As a pioneer in waste-to-energy conversion, TACH Group Global Energy plans a revolutionary model aimed at fundamentally resolving chronic waste, energy, and infrastructure crises by selecting the entire African continent-comprising 54 nations-as a pilot region. Implemented within this scope, AFRI-NECOM (National Energy Consortium) establishes a robust solidarity and synergy structure across the continent.

Aimed at reducing dependence on traditional external financing and complex borrowing processes, the proposed model introduces a solidarity-based consortium framework through which participating entities can coordinate resources and explore project-specific funding arrangements. Through a transparent planning and collaboration process, all participating regions within the consortium are targeted to acquire their own energy plants in the shortest possible time.

Within this framework, international development banks and relevant financial institutions may be invited to explore appropriate financial administration and oversight mechanisms, including potential escrow arrangements, subject to institutional agreements, applicable regulations, and project-specific requirements.

While the core backbone of the system consists of the disposal of municipal waste via oxygen-free pyrolysis technology and uninterrupted energy generation, urgent regional infrastructure needs such as sewage systems and clean water networks can also be flexibly integrated into the project. Furthermore, thanks to flexible vocational training complexes planned to be established at each project site, local technicians will be trained to eliminate technical external dependency, leaving behind a lasting legacy of human capital.

"Our goal is not merely to solve an energy and environmental problem; it is to bridge international financial institutions and infrastructure-deprived geographies with the most accurate engineering," states TACH Group CEO Mustafa Taçyıldız, summarizing the call with these words: "Governments provide infrastructure and the market, we build our pyrolysis technology and facilities, while international investors finance this great green transition. Through this tripartite partnership, we are investing in the future together."

Key Highlights of the Strategic Partnership and Project Model:



Robust Business Model: Long-term, high-efficiency projects powered by governmental will, TACH Group engineering, and international financial support.

Strategic Collaboration Opportunities: A partnership framework enabling institutional stakeholders, development finance organizations, and potential project partners to evaluate participation in sustainable infrastructure initiatives across emerging markets, subject to project feasibility and applicable investment criteria.

Comprehensive Vocational Training Campuses: Modern educational facilities established in host countries to meet operational needs and cultivate qualified personnel specialized in diverse technical fields. Broad Geographic Impact Area: Active project development opportunities in rapidly growing markets across the entire African continent and the Arab World.

TACH Group Global Energy welcomes discussions with international development banks, climate funds, financial institutions, and strategic partners interested in exploring cooperation opportunities within its proposed waste-to-energy development framework. For detailed information and partnership discussions, you can visit tachgroupglobalenergi or contact directly via....

@tachgroup?si=X9XGVZZ3Y4Wf8-u _

About TACH Group Global Energy:

Headquartered in İzmir, TACH Group Global Energy is an international clean technology enterprise operating in the fields of waste-to-energy conversion, pyrolysis systems, carbon reduction mechanisms, and sustainable urban infrastructure. The company empowers emerging markets through its global operations, anchored by its headquarters in Turkey and its office in Dakar, Senegal.

Corporate Contact Information:



Turkey Office (Headquarters): Umurbey Mah. 1497. Sk. No: 5/C, 35250 Konak / İzmir, Turkey

Mustafa Taçyıldız: +90 505 134 71 63

TACH GROUP SARL (Senegal Office): Dakar Plateau, Rue Carnot x 4 Rue de Thiong, Dakar / Senegal

Senegal Contact: +221 78 536 47 62 Factory Address: Aykotech Makina İmalat Sanayi Ltd. Şti. - M.Sinan Mah. Makinacılar 5.Cad. No:2 Çorum, Turkey